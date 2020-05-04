Thursday, April 30
Officers followed up on three 911 calls and performed two crime-prevention services.
5:24 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 1300 block of Erick Street.
9:14 a.m.: A driver will complete an in-house accident form after reporting that their vehicle had been struck by an unknown motorist in the parking lot at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street on April 28.
12:02 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Grant Street wished to have information about a fraud incident documented.
12:07 p.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a disabled semi in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue and spoke with the driver who had help on the way. The semi was parked safely.
12:21 p.m.: A motorist was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license after going to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to complain about being chased by another motorist in the 1100 block of North Main Street. The driver called for another person to remove their vehicle from the police department.
1:13 p.m.: Officers were asked by another law enforcement agency to keep an eye out for a vehicle thought to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Cambridge and on its way to Fort Atkinson. A vehicle description was provided and an officer sat in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue for a while but was unable to locate the vehicle.
2:38 p.m.: A woman from the 1500 block of Raveen Street spoke with an officer about a disagreement with her landlord over ending her lease. An agreement was reached between the two and the woman will be out of the apartment by the end of the day.
2:43 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of Highland Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:11 p.m.: Several callers reported a half-dead deer at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Park Street. The deer was dead when an officer arrived and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was removing the carcass.
3:30 p.m.: A resident dropped off old ammunition for proper disposal at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
4:33 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue reported reading information on Facebook which was documented.
6:11 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Monroe Street signed a no consent form for vandalism that done to their vehicle.
7:28 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 200 block of Wollet Drive for a gas leak at the location. We Energies also responded.
8:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:58 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of South Fourth Street West asked that an officer check the welfare of a person they thought might be having mental health issues, but they were unable to provide information about the person’s location.
11:10 p.m.: Someone from the 300 block of Monroe Street complained about noise. An officer spoke with the offending individuals and they advised they would lower the decibel level.
