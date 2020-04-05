Saturday, April 4
Officers followed up on three alarms and two 911 calls.
12:05 a.m.: Officers met up with a person at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Jamesway following a complaint about an intoxicated person yelling on the street. The person was given a ride home.
1:12 a.m.: An officer stopped a reportedly intoxicated driver in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. The person was not intoxicated, but was given a ride home.
1:43 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 100 block of North Fourth Street following a complaint about a verbal argument in the area.
4:37 a.m.: An officer spoke with two men in the 800 block of North High Street following a complaint about their having a loud argument. They denied arguing, but they both were intoxicated. They were warned for being too loud.
5:35 a.m.: Someone from the 800 block of Grove Street reported a suspicious vehicle parked near the apartment complex and a person knocking on apartment doors. The person was a neighbor who found a cat that belonged to someone in the building.
9:32 a.m.: Someone reported a truck stuck in the field area at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East. The truck was able to be removed, and an officer will follow up with the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department.
9:43 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 1200 block of Talcott Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Bond was posted and she was released.
12:29 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man in the 400 block of West Cramer Street and he was fine. A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson woman who was with him was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, and she was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
12:56 p.m.: An officer stood by in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue while someone removed their property from the home.
3:04 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 300 block of Lincoln Street for a kitchen fire.
6:43 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:06 p.m.: A resident from the 600 block of Monroe Street wished to have information documented.
8:07 p.m.: A woman from the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue reported that her daughter left 40 minutes earlier and had not returned because she was upset about the quarantine order. An officer was checking the area when the woman called back to report that her husband located their daughter.
