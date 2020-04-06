Sunday, April 5
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on one 911 call and handled one confidential incident.
1:16 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Department, and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner were called to the 500 block of Nikki Lane for a person who had died.
5:22 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 800 block of Grove Street was placed on the briefing board when a woman reported that her vehicle had been pelted with eggs during the night.
9:59 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of Oak Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:59 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:53 p.m.: An officer spoke with a father and son who reportedly were arguing in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue. The two agreed to calm down and get along for the afternoon.
5:41 p.m.: A woman went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where an officer helped her contact her father so she could remove her belongings from a storage shed to which he had the key.
8:13 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 800 block of West Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:38 p.m.: A resident from the 800 block of McCoy Park Road wished to have information documented.
9:30 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for disorderly conduct/intoxication following an incident in the 900 block of Grove Street.
9:41 p.m.: Someone complained about individuals gathering in the parking lot in the 200 block of South Water Street East. An officer checked and found only one person walking through the lot. There were no gatherings either inside or outside of the building.
9:58 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:15 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from an apartment in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue. An officer walked around the building several times and everything was quiet.
