Monday, April 6
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on one 911 call and handled one confidential incident.
2:49 a.m.: Someone called to request assistance for a person on hospice care in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive. An officer and a hospice employee responded and determined that the person should be transported to a hospital for dementia care.
8:14 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a child in the 300 block of South Fifth Street and the child was fine.
10:17 a.m.: The owner of a vehicle in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue reported that the tires on their vehicle had been slashed.
10:29 a.m.: Someone presented a worthless check to the City of Fort Atkinson in the 100 block of North Main Street.
11:07 a.m.: The regular Fort Fleet watch test was completed successfully.
11:42 a.m.: An officer was asked to check on monitoring equipment for signs of tampering by someone in the first block of East Sherman Avenue. The equipment appeared to be secure.
12:12 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified of a road hazard at the intersection of South Main Street and Whitewater Avenue.
1:33 p.m.: Someone reported a large number of people gathered in line at Frostie Freeze in the 200 block of Madison Avenue.
2:42 p.m.: A woman from near Nelson Street and Frederick Avenue was warned for not keeping her dog under better control when the animal ran out of their house and attacked another dog.
3:25 p.m.: A request for a welfare check of a person in the 1000 block of East Street was canceled when the medical alert company learned that the activation of the customer’s medical pendant was by accident. The person was fine.
4:10 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 1100 block of North Main Street for a residential fire alarm.
4:28 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Monroe Street wished to have information documented.
4:51 p.m.: Someone flagged down an officer in the 200 block of South Fourth Street East and expressed concern about a generator operating in the area.
5:31 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with a domestic dispute at N3600 County Highway K. Two officers stood by until they no longer were needed.
8:06 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a resident from the first block of Lucile Street who reported being stalked by someone.
9:36 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Shirley Street.
10:47 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a group of people in the 200 block of South Water Street East who reportedly were gathering in the parking lot and listening to loud music.
