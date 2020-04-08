Tuesday, April 7
Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on three 911 calls and handled one confidential incident.
12:24 a.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Caswell Street reported having problems with a care worker. An officer spoke with both of them. The resident decided to go to bed and the two individuals agreed not to talk for the remainder of the night.
1:02 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:25 a.m.: An abandoned bicycle near East Cramer and North Main streets was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was inventoried and placed in the police garage.
8:30 a.m.: An officer went to the 200 block of Jefferson Street following a complaint of a verbal altercation. The officer spoke with the individuals, who did not appear to be engaged in any confrontations, and they denied having any issues.
8:33 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified of a reported sewer/gas odor in the 300 block of Garfield Street.
8:53 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1600 block of Premier Place to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:34 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard and the person was fine.
2:35 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive called to ask that an intoxicated individual be removed from their property. An officer spoke with the intoxicated individual, then spoke with Jefferson County Human Services. The person was given a ride to a hotel where Human Services will follow up.
2:43 p.m.: Someone reported that there was an intoxicated person swinging a stick around the park in the 1300 block of Endl Boulevard. An officer spoke with the person, who was not intoxicated, but was moved along and advised that they could not hang around the equipment due to the COVID-19 threat.
3:56 p.m.: Someone complained about a hair salon operating out of another business in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue. An officer advised the operators that there was an order prohibiting their activities and there were penalties for violations.
4:36 p.m.: An officer was flagged down by someone in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue who reported intoxicated individuals in the area. The officer spoke with the individuals and moved them along. They were able to take care of themselves and headed home.
5:38 p.m.: Someone from South Street wished to have information about a temporary restraining order documented.
6:29 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a gas drive-off from Stop N Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
6:48 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:57 p.m.: Someone asked for help contacting a resident in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive. An officer spoke with the manager who will leave a message for the resident to call the person.
9:56 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit, Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and officers were paged to the first block of South Water Street West for a person who appeared to be passed out. The person was alert when officers arrived and the ambulances were cleared.
