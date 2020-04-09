Wednesday, April 8
Officers followed up on one 911 call and performed four crime-prevention services.
12:52 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a motorist who reportedly was speeding in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Street.
2:18 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a person from the 400 block of Cherokee Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:25 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Cherokee Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:55 a.m.: A man in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue who had been terminated from his job was looking for a ride home because it was too cold to walk and he was not able to reach his mother. An officer was unable to reach the mother as well. The man called back shortly thereafter to say that the man was able to find a ride and no further assistance was needed.
11:25 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 600 block of Chippewa Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:45 p.m.: An officer mediated a family dispute, near Washington and Linden streets, with a daughter who was balking at following the house rules. The girl was released to her father.
2:03 p.m.: Two individuals went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department looking for assistance with a place to stay. They were given paperwork to fill out for the Community Action Coalition as no local funds were available.
3:06 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Hillcrest Drive wished to have information documented about a possibly stolen package from their home.
3:33 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
5:15 p.m.: An officer spoke with some individuals who reported being threatened and harassed in the 400 block of Mechanic Street. One individual was advised to stop the behavior that caused the incident to begin with.
5:58 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue was warned for disorderly conduct in the home.
6:29 p.m.: Someone from the 200 block of East Sherman Avenue reported being harassed by another individual. Both individuals were advised to stop contacting each other.
8:49 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate any trucks whose drivers reportedly were revving the engines and doing burn-outs in the parking lot in the 100 block of Mechanic Street.
