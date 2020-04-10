Thursday, April 9
Officers followed up on two alarms and one 911 call.
7:40 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of East Highland Avenue wished to have information about a suspicious activity documented.
9:51 a.m.: Someone from Fort Community Credit Union in the 800 block of Madison Avenue requested assistance with a customer who was refusing to comply with the social distancing rules. An officer spoke with the customer.
10:33 a.m.: Someone asked that an officer check the welfare of a possibly intoxicated person sitting by a tree on the terrace in the 700 block of Highland Avenue. The man had been drinking, but he was fine and on his way home.
11:19 a.m.: A woman from the 200 block of West Rockwell Avenue reported items stolen from her unlocked vehicle.
2:16 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:43 p.m.: Two neighbors in the 500 block of Clarence Street were warned for disorderly conduct after they had been involved in an argument.
2:45 p.m.: Information about suspicious individuals in the 700 block of Florence Street was documented.
3:32 p.m.: A temporary restraining order was dropped off by a resident from the first block of Lucile Street.
5:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:47 p.m.: Someone reported a vehicle being parked in a fire lane in the 100 block of Spry Avenue. An officer found a vehicle parked in a spot that was not designated as a parking spot, but it was not designated as a fire lane either. The officer left a message for the registered owner explaining the situation, but no enforcement action was taken.
6:58 p.m.: A woman from the 800 block of East Sherman Avenue reported a loud motorbike being driven fast on a driveway that accesses land behind her property. An officer was unable to locate the motorbike.
11:17 p.m.: An officer on patrol secured the compost site gate in the 500 block of Bark River Drive.
