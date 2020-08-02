Saturday, Aug. 1
Officers performed one crime-prevention service.
1:41 a.m.: An officer checked on a house in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue when a woman complained about hearing noises. The officer found no suspicious activity or anything of concern.
3:08 a.m.: An officer assisted another law enforcement agency somewhere along State Highway 26.
6:07 a.m.: An officer assisted in clearing the parking lot of vehicles obstructing the farmers market in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
7:01 a.m.: An officer spoke with a driver in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue following a complaint that the driver had gone through a stop sign. The officer determined that the complaint was unfounded.
7:36 a.m.: An officer spoke with a person following a complaint about suspicious activity at the Fort Gas Station in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue and determined that the complaint was unfounded.
8:43 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 500 block of Reena Avenue.
11:07 a.m.: A 32-year-old homeless man was arrested at the intersection of Zida Street and East Milwaukee Avenue for operating while intoxicated, fourth offense, and operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license. After being processed, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail on a probation hold.
12:08 a.m.: A resident went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department in the 100 block of South Water Street West to have information about vandalism documented.
1:03 p.m.: An officer spoke with a 25-year-old woman following a complaint about someone yelling and throwing things out of a window in the 900 block of Monroe Street. The woman was being evicted and she was throwing some larger items off the balcony. She agreed to not do that anymore.
1:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:47 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music in the 400 block of Mechanic Street. An officer did not think it was disturbingly loud, but the resident turned down the volume anyway to appease the neighbor.
2:51 p.m.: A request for extra patrol near West Cramer and North Main streets was placed on the briefing board.
3:43 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 600 block of South Main Street was placed on the briefing board.
4:18 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of West Sherman Avenue reported that their vehicle had been stolen. The information was added to the national database of stolen vehicles.
6:23 p.m.: A resident from the 600 block of Short Street reported a motorist racing through the area. An officer patrolled the area for a while, but was unable to locate the described vehicle.
6:28 p.m.: A resident from the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard wished to have information about something documented.
9:23 p.m.: A 45-year-old man from the 400 block of Rock River Lane was warned for fireworks violation.
9:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
