Monday, Aug. 10
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, performed six crime-prevention services and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
12:13 a.m.: An officer on patrol spoke with a 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue who was in his car playing Pokemon. He was moved along.
7:03 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1400 block of Stacy Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:18 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue that reportedly was occupied by a suspicious person.
8:15 a.m.: A 35-year-old Oconomowoc woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Hackbarth Road.
8:52 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident from the first block of East Rockwell Avenue about a civil issue.
9:43 a.m.: A 64-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue for failing to stop at stop sign.
9:58 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Zida Street wished to have information about a scam telephone call documented.
10:22 a.m.: Someone reported a domestic incident in the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard. The incident itself was determined to have taken place in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction and the case was turned over to a Jefferson County deputy.
11:24 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Main and William streets for speeding, issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance and warned for failing to carry driver’s license on person.
11:24 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 300 block of North High Street was placed on the briefing board.
11:59 a.m.: An officer went to follow up on a report of a dog reportedly left in a vehicle in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, but the vehicle was gone when the officer arrived.
12:02 p.m.: An officer provided information on a restraining order to a resident in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
12:30 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:34 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident from the 300 block of Monroe Street who had questions about an incident with another person.
2:19 p.m.: An officer stood by to keep the peace at the request of a resident from the 400 block of East Street.
2:47 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of North High Street wished to have information about a suspicious incident documented.
3:55 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street for driving too fast for conditions resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 53-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
4:55 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of North Main Street wished to have information about a scam telephone call documented.
5:49 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1400 block of Stacey Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:54 p.m.: An officer picked up a dog reportedly running loose in the 800 block of West Sherman Avenue and transported it to the Fort Atkinson Police Department. The owner was contacted and the dog was returned.
7:04 p.m.: Officers followed up on a complaint of a disturbance in the first block of South Fifth Street. One of the people involved no longer was there and the information from the other person was documented.
10:12 p.m.: Information about a street light that was out at the intersection of Council Street and West Sherman Avenue was provided to We Energies.
