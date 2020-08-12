Tuesday, Aug. 11

Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and five 911 calls, performed two crime-prevention services and prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters.

12:50 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a vehicle in the first block of Madison Avenue. It was secure and unoccupied.

4:15 a.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man on a probation hold through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail after being picked up by officers following a complaint about suspicious activity in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue. Two 15-year-old boys with him, also from Fort Atkinson, were warned for curfew violation and released to family members.

8:42 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of McMillen Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

9:16 a.m.: A resident brought ammunition to the Fort Atkinson Police Department for proper disposal.

11:14 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large in the 600 block of Madison Avenue.

11:24 a.m.: A 69-year-old Pleasant Prairie man was cited for speeding in the 100 block of Robert Street.

11:48 a.m.: An officer followed up on a complaint of several vehicles being stored in the driveway and back yard of a property in the 500 block of Nadig Court that are not being used. An officer only found one vehicle, that did not have a current registration, which the owners are in the process of selling. A nuisance abatement complaint letter was prepared and the officer will provide additional followup.

12 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

12:13 p.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Margaret Avenue wished to have information about a scam call documented.

12:42 p.m.: An officer was unable to serve a warrant on a person in the 600 block of Washington Street because they could not be located.

2:34 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Nadig Drive wished to have information about a scam documented.

3:12 p.m.: We Energies was notified of a downed wire in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.

3:17 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Robert Street wished to have information documented about a civil issue related to a vehicle.

3:47 p.m.: A request for extra patrol for a speeding motorist in the 700 block of Caswell Street was placed on the briefing board.

6:09 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large in the 600 block of Grove Street.

6:34 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a person in the 900 block of South Main Street. The person was deceased.

7:33 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of someone from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue violating their bond conditions.

8:08 p.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Lumber Street spoke with an officer about a possibly suspicious person.

8:10 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident on Wilson Avenue and they were fine.

9:24 p.m.: Someone reported a fire in the parking lot in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive. There was a campfire in a metal ring and it was extinguished.

10:17 p.m.: A resident from the 1500 block of South Main Street reported damage from a vehicle that was driven off the road. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived and the officer spoke with the landlord of the property.

11:02 p.m.: A resident from the 800 block of Riverside Drive reported an alarm going off. An officer located a faulty smoke detector in the garbage can.

