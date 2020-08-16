Wednesday, Aug. 12
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, followed up on two 911 calls, performed seven crime-prevention services and prepared two nuisance abatement complaints.
12:37 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 600 block of Cherokee Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:50 a.m.: A male reported a drone flying around his house in the 300 block of East Milwaukee Avenue. An officer checked the area but was unable to confirm the complaint.
2:10 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on two suspicious vehicles at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East and found that the occupants were spending the night at a house in the area.
3:31 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of South Water Street West and found no one around.
9:11 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 500 block of Shah Avenue about child custody issues.
9:20 a.m.: A woman from the 300 block of North High Street reported finding a nail in the sidewall of a tire on her vehicle that she believed was retaliation for a complaint she made two days ago.
10:48 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly reckless driver near Madison Avenue and Cloute Street.
11:02 a.m.: A 50-year-old man at the intersection of North Main and Harrison streets was taken into custody on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and for a domestic abuse complaint in which he was involved on Aug. 9. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
12:40 p.m.: A woman from the 500 block of Jackson Street reported that a political sign was stolen from her yard.
1:18 p.m.: An officer spoke with a woman in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street and advised her of a complaint about leaving her dog in her vehicle on such a hot day. She said she had been in the store for a short time and all the windows, including the sunroof, partially were open. No further action was taken.
1:21 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Cherokee Lane wished to have information about a possible scam call documented.
1:32 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Roosevelt Street and Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle with a suspended vehicle registration. He was warned for unnecessary acceleration, failing to provide proof of insurance and speeding.
1:42 p.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody from the 300 block of Park Street and transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where he was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
2 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a person who had collapsed on the sidewalk in front of Fort Memorial Hospital to the emergency room.
3:06 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:58 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a retail theft from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street. A report was written.
8:03 p.m.: An officer spoke with a family in the first block of South Sixth Street who was having issues with child custody arrangements.
8:05 p.m.: Someone complained about another driver, but the vehicle involved was found parked in the 1500 block of Janesville Avenue. No action was taken.
8:18 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office transferred a caller wishing to report a driving complaint that occurred at the intersection of South Main Street and Whitewater Avenue. An officer was unable to catch up with the driver as they left town toward Whitewater on U.S. Highway 12. The caller was transferred back to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
9:19 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious person in the 600 block of Washington Street.
9:24 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 800 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:58 p.m.: A woman from the 100 block of Lumber Street reported someone knocking on her door. An officer checked the area, but did not see anyone. The officer went to the door and learned that it was the woman’s housemate knocking because they were locked out.
11:09 p.m.: An officer located a reportedly suspicious vehicle parked in the 300 block of South Water Street East. The owner was homeless and parked there to get some sleep before going to work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.