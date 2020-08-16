Thursday, Aug. 13
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on two 911 calls, performed nine crime-prevention services and prepared four nuisance abatement complaint letters.
12:31 a.m.: A resident from the first block of East Rockwell Avenue reported suspicious activity.
12:59 a.m.: A resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of Montclair Place that turned out to belong to an officer sitting in the area.
1:19 a.m.: An officer spoke with a woman from the 500 block of Hillcrest Drive about issues she was having with a former boyfriend. The officer provided her with options.
7:01 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East was asked to check on two suspicious vehicles in the area. The people in the vehicles were waiting for another friend to join them. The caller was informed there was no problem.
7:29 a.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Riverside Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance, no front plate and suspended vehicle registration.
7:30 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Robert Street wished to have information documented about a suspicious incident that occurred earlier in the morning.
8:01 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone from the intersection of South Main Street and East Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:14 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 400 block of Washington Street.
8:46 a.m.: A man from the 1200 block of Talcott Street signed a no-consent form for damage done to his vehicle during the night. An officer would follow up.
9:26 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:12 a.m.: An employee from U.S. Cellular in the 700 block of Madison Avenue requested help from an officer with a belligerent customer. When the officer arrived, the customer was calmer and more cooperative, and just was leaving.
10:55 a.m.: A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy stopped by the Fort Atkinson Police Department to provide information about an encounter with someone in the community.
11:03 a.m.: A man stopped at the Fort Atkinson Police Department to talk about an issue that was occurring at his residence in Jefferson and he was advised to report it to the Jefferson Police Department. Jefferson police were provided a heads up from the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
11:17 a.m.: A 32-year-old Jefferson woman was cited at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was warned for speeding and driving without insurance.
11:24 a.m.: An officer spoke with an employee at a clinic in the 1600 block of Mehta Lane who provided information about a client who had been disruptive at the clinic earlier in the morning. The officer will follow up with the client.
12:46 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 600 block of Oak Street following a complaint about a vehicle alarm being activated for the past couple of hours. The resident stated they would take care of the problem for the owner of the vehicle who was not there at the time.
12:59 p.m.: A resident reported three youths were using pegs from their bicycles to pound on a picnic table at Ralph Park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street. The officer checked the park and the table, and found very minimal damage. The youths no longer were in the vicinity.
1 p.m.: An employee from a group home in the 300 block of Rogers Street reported that a window on her vehicle was broken while it was parked on the street while she was working. It was learned that the window was broken by a client from the home and the business owner took responsibility for repairing the damage. The information was documented.
3:47 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 300 block of Jefferson Street about ownership of a bicycle.
3:47 p.m.: A woman from the 1000 block of Monroe Street wished to have information about a social media account that was made in her name and used her photos, but it was not her. The information was documented.
3:57 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was called for a sewer gas smell in a home in the 1400 block of Stacy Lane.
4:30 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious person in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.
6:24 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Zida Street wished to have information about their dog being involved in a suspicious activity.
6:30 p.m.: An officer checked a report of a group of people on the riverwalk blocking the way of other people, but the complaint was unable to be substantiated.
6:52 p.m.: An employee from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street reported a theft.
8:51 p.m.: An officer spoke with someone operating a remote-control car in the intersection of South Main Street and South Fourth Street East, and advised them to keep the device on the sidewalk.
9:20 p.m.: An officer spoke with a man sleeping in a car with the door open at the intersection of Healy Lane and Riggert Road. The man went inside.
10:53 p.m.: An officer spoke with a group of individuals in the parking lot in the 100 block of Mechanic Street, and warned them for curfew and sent them on their way.
11:32 p.m.: Someone reported a group of individuals rollerblading in the road and messing with garbage cans in the 200 block of East Highland Avenue. The claim could not be substantiated as the officer did not locate anyone rollerblading and the garbage cans all were in order.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.