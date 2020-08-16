Friday, Aug. 14
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on one 911 call, conducted eight crime-prevention services and prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter.
7:51 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Raintree Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:57 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:15 a.m.: A resident from the 900 block of Caswell Street reported finding a dead fox in his yard. He was provided with the telephone number for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden to report it and for assistance.
10:35 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit assisted a resident in the 1100 block of Caswell Street.
11:08 a.m.: A resident from the 1400 block of Stacy Lane wished to have information about a scam call documented.
12:01 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Unit Department requested to be paged to the 900 block of South Main Street to assist Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service with a resident. The second Ryan Brothers unit also was requested and the resident was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:10 p.m.: A woman went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report that her two grandchildren had walked away from Jones Park and she requested help in locating them. An officer located the children shortly thereafter.
12:27 p.m.: An employee from KP Mart in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue reported a customer who came to exchange an empty propane tank for a full one, but failed to leave the empty tank to replace the one that he took.
12:36 p.m.: A 37-year-old man from Fort Atkinson was cited in the first block of East Riverwalk for disorderly conduct/intoxication following a complaint about people fighting. The other man, a 48-year-old Watertown resident, will have state charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction filed against him. He was found to have three warrants through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. After he was processed, he was turned over to a Jefferson County deputy for transport to the jail.
1:04 p.m.: A woman reported she had picked up a dog that had been running at large near West Cramer and Boldt streets. An officer took the dog to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was retrieved by the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
1:58 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:27 p.m.: An officer spoke with a parent in the 1600 block of Jamesway about child custody issues.
3:51 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Talcott Street requested to speak with an officer about how to handle a civil issue.
4:44 p.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Spry Avenue wished to have information about a child custody issue documented.
4:49 p.m.: A woman from the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive requested assistance getting into her apartment because she was locked out. While waiting for the officer, a family member called her to let her know where she could find her keys.
6:57 p.m.: The emergency room staff at Fort Memorial Hospital requested assistance with an out-of-control patient. An officer arrived and stood by until they no longer were needed.
7:58 p.m.: A 52-year-old woman in the 300 block of Memorial Drive was warned for a burning ordinance violation.
8:35 p.m.: Someone reported a car-versus-deer accident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue. An officer checked and found that a deer had been there but was gone, as was the vehicle involved.
10:10 p.m.: A 47-year-old homeless man found behind a dumpster in the first block of South Third Street West was moved along.
10:57 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Zida Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:57 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Talcott Street requested to speak with an officer about how to handle a civil issue.
