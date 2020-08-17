Sunday, Aug. 16
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, and conducted one crime-prevention service.
12:05 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Grove Street complained about loud neighbors. An officer found a group of friends around a fire who were not being overly loud. They were advised of the complaint.
12:08 a.m.: A driver wished to have information about a traffic incident in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue documented.
1:35 a.m.: Officers on patrol stopped in the alley behind Fat Boyz in the 200 block of South Main Street but were called away to respond to another call.
1:42 a.m.: A woman from the 300 block of Madison Avenue reported that someone was in her home. An officer checked, but no one was found and the call was unsubstantiated.
7:57 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for a non-emergency service call in the 600 block of Reena Avenue.
8 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Grove Street wished to have information about someone attempting to enter their home documented.
8:01 a.m.: An employee from Stop N Go in the 300 block of Madison Avenue reported that someone had left a vehicle by the fuel pumps overnight. An officer contacted the vehicle owner who said he had forgotten that he parked it there and walked home. He said he would walk back and retrieve the vehicle.
11:48 a.m.: An officer spoke with two neighbors in the 1100 block of Grant Street who were having a disagreement about a bush that is planted on a shared boundary. One neighbor was trimming it and the other neighbor did not want it to be trimmed. They agreed that the neighbor trimming the bush no longer would do so.
1:05 p.m.: The two neighbors in the 1100 block of Grant Street were having another disagreement about other bushes being trimmed. After speaking with both of them again, the issues appeared resolved.
1:14 p.m.: A 92-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to yield right of way at the intersection of Robert and Barrie streets, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving another vehicle. There were no injuries.
1:55 p.m.: A woman went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report that she had been attacked by a dog at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street and was on her way to the Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room for treatment. An officer went to the park, but was unable to locate the dog. Additional follow up will be conducted.
4:12 p.m.: Someone reported that a car had hit a curb, resulting in damage, in the 400 block of North High Street. An officer found that the incident was not an accident but a disabled vehicle. The owner requested that Klement Towing remove the vehicle and take it to Butch’s Auto Body.
5:03 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 45-year-old Waunakee man at the Main Street bridge for driving without insurance. He was warned for expired vehicle registration.
5:47 p.m.: A 54-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman both were warned for disorderly conduct following an incident in the 300 block of Grove Street.
6:27 p.m.: A woman from the 400 block of North High Street reported that her Apple account had been hacked. An officer offered some remedial actions to assist her.
8:59 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident on Wilson Avenue about a possible restraining order violation. Follow-up will be conducted.
9:34 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of North Main Street wished to have information about damage to a window documented.
10:40 p.m.: A mother from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue spoke with an officer about issues she was having with her juvenile son and the officer provided some suggestions.
11:27 p.m.: Several traffic cones, a barricade and a barrel were removed from the road in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue and returned to the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works.
