Monday, Aug. 17
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on four 911 calls, conducted four crime-prevention services, prepared four nuisance abatement complaint letters for long grass and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.
2:55 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Adams Street reported a bat in their house but the bat left before an officer arrived.
8:17 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of South Main Street and there will be some follow up.
8:56 a.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Riverside Drive reported political signs stolen from their property.
9:14 a.m.: An officer was unable to reach the owner of a vehicle following a complaint about their vehicle being parked improperly in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue.
10:14 a.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of South Main Street reported political signs stolen from their property.
10:17 a.m.: A resident went to the City of Fort Atkinson to report political signs stolen from their property.
11:22 a.m.: An officer retrieved an abandoned bicycle from the bike trail and transported it to the Fort Atkinson Police Department garage where it was inventoried and stored.
1:52 p.m.: An officer spoke with a male in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Avenue about how to handle comments made on Facebook about him.
2:20 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested at the intersection of South Fourth Street East and Foster Street for possession of cocaine, second offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and issued a 15-day correction notice for cracked windshield and driving without insurance. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail. A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson male passenger was arrested on two warrants, one from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the other from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He was turned over to a Jefferson County deputy who transported him to the sheriff’s jail. A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:51 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue reported that their identity had been stolen.
4:10 p.m.: An officer checked a report of a disabled semi at the intersection of South Main Street and Whitewater Avenue, but the driver got the vehicle running as the officer arrived.
4:44 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Aurora Medical Center Summit in Oconomowoc.
5:32 p.m.: A resident from the first block of South Sixth Street reported a theft. There was no evidence of anything being stolen and the complaint was unsubstantiated. 7:49 p.m.: A 28-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and his vehicle was legally parked.
7:53 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of South Fourth Street East wished to have information about vandalism documented.
8:09 p.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 200 block of Barrie Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and unreasonable/imprudent speed.
9:38 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s review report will be prepared for a domestic disturbance that reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Washington Street.
10:30 p.m.: An employee from a group home in the 400 block of North Main Street was reported for stealing.
11:25 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly intoxicated driver in the 700 block of South Main Street.
