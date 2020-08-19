Tuesday, Aug. 18
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, and performed seven crime-prevention services.
12:20 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 28-year-old man at the intersection of Park Street and Janesville Avenue for expired vehicle registration.
12:21 a.m.: No action was taken on a traffic stop at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fourth Street West.
12:57 a.m.: No action was taken on a traffic stop at the intersection of Washington and Harrison streets.
1:28 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot in the 900 block of South Main Street and found a cleaning person at work. Everything was fine.
11:01 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 600 block of Van Buren Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
11:31 a.m.: A 22-year-old Jefferson woman was cited at the intersection of Sherman Avenue and North Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to secure a seatbelt. An 18-year-old Jefferson woman, who was a passenger, was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt and violation of child safety restraint for a child under four years old.
11:44 a.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Talcott Street reported that a vehicle that was parked on the property did not belong there. The vehicle was found to have been stolen from someone in Whitewater.
1:25 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 800 block of Monroe Street and they were fine.
3:11 p.m.: A resident from the 800 block of Hillcrest Drive dropped off a restraining order to be kept on file at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
3:35 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of Edgewater Road to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:35 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of Ralph Street.
4:53 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:33 p.m.: An officer assisted the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and provided contact information for a person in the 300 block of Riverside Drive related to a case on which they were working.
6:46 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Garfield Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:29 p.m.: A woman from near Fox Hill Road and Whitewater Avenue reported an odor of smoke/fire in the area. An officer found that a neighbor had a small fire and a controlled burn south of town in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jurisdiction was being conducted.
9:17 p.m.: Information about two disorderly conduct incidents in the 300 block of West Sherman Avenue was documented.
9:34 p.m.: Officers stopped a vehicle in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue following a complaint about the driver possibly being impaired. The driver, a 48-year-old Fort Atkinson man, was fine and no action was taken.
10:17 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of Garfield Street and they were fine.
11:41 p.m.: An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue and found someone playing Pokemon Go. There were no issues.
11:51 p.m.: An officer followed up on a complaint of a car horn sounding in the 500 block of Clarence Street, but was unable to validate the complaint.
