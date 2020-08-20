Wednesday, Aug. 19
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, and performed 10 crime-prevention services.
6:46 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 1000 block of East Street.
7:38 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a stolen gun from the 1200 block of Talcott Street.
9:20 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:19 a.m.: A resident brought ammunition to the Fort Atkinson Police Department for proper disposal.
11 a.m.: A 20-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Adams Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to secure a seatbelt. He was warned for defective exhaust.
11:04 a.m.: A 35-year-old Janesville man was cited in the 800 block of Hackbarth Road for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
11:11 a.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Purk Lane wished to have information about a scam call documented.
11:15 a.m.: A resident reported some youths riding a motorized bike in the 300 block of South Main Street that almost caused an accident. An officer checked the area, but was unable to locate the vehicle or any of the youths.
11:57 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Reena and Madison avenues for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to secure a seatbelt. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle.
12:02 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 500 block of Oak Street was placed on the briefing board following a complaint of a motorist speeding in the area.
12:29 p.m.: A repossession company reported that it was removing a vehicle from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive.
12:46 p.m.: Someone reported a dog running at large in the 700 block of Caswell Street, but an officer found that the dog lived at that address.
1:15 p.m.: An officer located a group of youths skateboarding near Highland Avenue and Endl Boulevard and advised them to stay out of the road.
1:21 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for fluid leaking into the storm sewer from a disabled garbage truck.
1:30 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Riverside Drive reported that a political sign on their property was knocked over.
2:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Ramesh Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:51 p.m.: An officer followed up on a call of a dog in a vehicle in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. The dog was fine and the owner was notified of the complaint.
2:59 p.m.: An officer spoke with a 63-year-old Delavan woman following a complaint about a possibly impaired driver in the 1300 block of Whitewater Avenue. The woman was not impaired, but explained that she had not been driving for a very long time.
3:28 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 900 block of East Street on a probation hold, and will have criminal charges of possession of cocaine and marijuana filed. He was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to secure a seatbelt. A 39-year-old woman was cited for permitting an unauthorized person to drive.
4:24 p.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the first block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, failing to provide proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia following a complaint. She was transported to her home.
5:08 p.m.: An officer removed garbage from the road at the intersection of Robert Street and Riverside Drive.
7:43 p.m.: Officers captured a dog running at large near Lexington Boulevard and Coventry Circle. The dog was returned to its owner along with a warning for dog running at large.
8:07 p.m.: Officers followed up on a report of males involved in a disturbance in the parking lot in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue. There were no men there when officers arrived, but they spoke with two homeless women who would not identify anyone else involved.
8:26 p.m.: A resident from the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive reported hearing noise that sounded like guns, fireworks or semis, but officers were unable to identify any issues.
8:40 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the first block of Wilson Avenue about concerns they had about a former family member who they thought might be driving while under the influence.
8:46 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East wished to have information documented.
10:10 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Foster Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
