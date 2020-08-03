Sunday, Aug. 2
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on one 911 call and performed eight crime-prevention services.
9:40 a.m.: No report was completed for a vehicle struck during the night in the 300 block of East Milwaukee Avenue. The vehicle owner said he heard the crash, checked his vehicle and watched the offending motorist drive away. He waited until this morning to call. There was no damage to his vehicle, but parts from the other vehicle were left at the scene.
10:12 a.m.: A resident from the 800 block of East Street reported that their political signs were stolen from their property.
10:22 a.m.: Someone reported a loose kitten at the church parking lot in the 300 block of South High Street. An officer captured the kitten as the owner drove up. The owner took the kitten back home.
10:50 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of South Main Street signed a no consent form for damage done to a lawn statue in their yard during the night.
12 p.m.: An officer picked up siding that two callers reported fell from a truck/trailer and was in the street near South Main Street and South Third Street East. The siding was set on the curb and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified to remove it on Monday.
12:58 p.m.: An officer checked on a strange odor reported in the hallway of an apartment building in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue, but was unable to determine what it was or exactly from where it was coming.
2:07 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited in the 500 block of Nadig Court for nonregistration and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
2:42 p.m.: An officer stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy at a traffic stop at South Main Street and East Hilltop Trail. A deputy had stopped the vehicle following a report of reckless driving of the driver who came from Whitewater.
2:57 p.m.: An officer took some photos of graffiti on the concrete base of an old sign at the corner of the 800 block of South Main Street.
4:54 p.m.: The manager from McDonald’s in the 200 block of North Main Street reported that a customer was there earlier and causing issues. A letter will be prepared and delivered to the customer, advising him that he no longer is welcome at the restaurant.
5:32 p.m.: Someone from the 700 block of North Main Street reported hearing either a shotgun or large fireworks about 10 minutes earlier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.