Thursday, Aug. 20
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and four 911 calls, performed one crime-prevention service and handled one confidential incident involving a juvenile.
4:57 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:24 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of Hake Street reported that a vehicle parked in a parking lot without permission was blocking the garbage trucks’ entrance to pick up trash. An officer contacted a neighboring business who said they would try to identify the owner of the vehicle to get it moved.
8:15 a.m.: Someone from the 1300 block of North High Street reported an odor of natural gas in the area. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department located the source at Rock River Truck Repair and took care of it.
9:03 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit transported a resident from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:54 a.m.: A 60-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for having a passenger on a moped in the 1000 block of Grove Street and for allowing two children to be operating electric dirt bikes on the road.
10:40 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Oak Ridge Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:30 a.m.: A woman was warned for her dog barking in the first block of South Fifth Street. She forgot to close the windows to the house when she left for work this morning and would look into other ways to prevent the dog from barking.
11:33 a.m.: A complaint from a resident in the 500 block of Hickory Street about someone possibly burning brush in the area was unable to be corroborated by an officer.
12:02 p.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Spry Avenue reported a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot, but the vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.
12:05 p.m.: A woman from the 300 block of Grove Street signed a no consent form after she reported that her son’s bicycle had been stolen.
12:47 a.m.: Someone requested help in getting a vehicle removed from a parking lot in the 700 block of Reena Avenue so that the lot could be seal-coated. An officer assisted.
1:38 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Monroe Street wished to have Information about a suspicious incident that occurred Aug. 19 documented.
2:34 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a person reportedly going door to door in the 100 block of West Hilltop Trail.
3:05 p.m.: A youth reported being threatened by a neighbor in the 800 block of Grove Street. The issue will be handled between the parents.
3:52 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 600 block of Whitewater Avenue who was having issues with a relationship.
4:38 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate the source of a complaint of loud music in the 300 block of Wilcox Street.
6:21 p.m.: An officer was unable to substantiate a complaint of vehicles being parked on the lawn of a property in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East as the vehicles were gone when the officer arrived.
7 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of North High Street wished to have information about receiving harassing telephone calls documented.
7:09 p.m.: An officer followed up on a report of individuals climbing on a building in the 700 block of Oak Street. The group was doing a photo shoot in the back of the property.
8:50 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of Highland Avenue wished to have information about a suspicious text message documented.
11:18 p.m.: Someone reported suspicious vehicles in the parking lot at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue that turned out to belong to the cleaning crew.
