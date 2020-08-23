Friday, Aug. 21
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call, performed three crime-prevention services and mailed 112 official police letters related to house numbers not being properly posted.
12:02 a.m.: An officer checked on a bar in the first block of South Water Street East.
2:50 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:13 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of East Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:22 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on an open door for a business in the 600 block of Jefferson Street and found an employee was there working.
8:34 a.m.: Three abandoned bikes located in the 1100 block of Talcott Street were transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department garage and inventoried.
8:49 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 600 block of Coventry Circle to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:20 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 600 block of Oak Street.
10:28 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:54 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 400 block of Grant Street for failing to provide proof of insurance. She was warned for speeding.
11:32 a.m.: No action was taken on a traffic stop in the 300 block of Park Street when a semi was stopped for being off the truck route. The driver was making a delivery in the area.
11:43 a.m.: Another police department asked that officers check Ralph Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street for a runaway from their jurisdiction. The youth was not located.
12:13 p.m.: Someone reported a baby raccoon up a pole at the corner of West Milwaukee Avenue and Grant Street. An officer checked and it was decided that the animal would come down when it was ready.
1:04 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1100 block of Caswell Street.
1:07 p.m.: Someone from the 1200 block of Madison Avenue spoke with an officer about a hit-and-run accident.
1:30 p.m.: An abandoned bike, located in the 1300 block of Endl Boulevard, was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department garage and inventoried.
1:52 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street called the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to report that she was being held against her will. The staff will monitor her more closely.
2:22 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 700 block of Nelson Street.
3:17 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 300 block of West Sherman Avenue about questions they had about identity theft.
3:39 p.m.: An officer assisted another law enforcement agency for follow up they were doing with a resident in the 200 block of Cherokee Lane.
4:04 p.m.: An officer mediated a payment dispute between a business and a customer in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue.
4:11 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Merchants Avenue reported finding a lost child. The child’s home was located two houses away and the child was returned prior to an officer’s arrival.
6:44 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Grove Street reported that someone was in her yard last night and turned on the propane on her gas grill. She wished to have the information documented.
7 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from a resident from the 300 block of Grove Street about fraudulent charges on his credit card.
7:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 800 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:11 p.m.: An 18-year-old Jefferson male was arrested at the Main Street bridge for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and warned for red light violation. A 20-year-old Jefferson male was cited for possession of marijuana.
8:40 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:43 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of West Cramer Street wished to have information about threats made to them documented.
9:50 p.m.: Someone reported that some youths threw a shopping cart in the Rock River from the Robert Street bridge. Neither the youths nor the cart was located.
10:19 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a group of youths reportedly damaging political signs near Robert and Van Buren streets.
11:12 p.m.: Someone reported a traffic incident in the 1200 block of Gerald Court.
11:34 p.m.: Officers on patrol in the first block of South Third Street East spoke with a group of individuals causing a disturbance in the area.
