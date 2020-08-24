Saturday, Aug. 22
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call, checked on two bars and handled one confidential incident related to a traffic stop.
1:57 a.m.: An officer spoke with a large group of people in the parking lot in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue and they all dispersed.
6:03 a.m.: A woman from the 1200 block of Talcott Street spoke with an officer about issues with her living situation.
8:55 a.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street for failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for speeding.
10:09 a.m.: A man requested assistance locating a pair of Air Pods that were taken earlier in the month from Jefferson. He showed them mapping near the 800 block of East Sherman Avenue. After getting permission from the property owner to search the property, the Air Pods were not located and the man will keep looking for them.
10:56 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:49 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to a residence in the 1500 block of Montclair Place for a vehicle leaking gasoline in a driveway.
12:09 p.m.: An 80-year-old Lake Geneva woman was cited in the first block of North Main Street for failing to yield right of way to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
12:22 p.m.: A 26-year-old Waukesha man was cited in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue for suspended vehicle registration. He was warned for displaying unauthorized vehicle registration and nonregistration.
1:39 p.m.: An officer checked on a report of damage to a service door on a garage in the 1100 block of Jefferson Street. The owner just wished to have the information documented.
2:03 p.m.: A request for extra patrol for speeding motorists from a business in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
3:53 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a possible sexual assault in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
4:01 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department for assistance with a voucher, but none were available.
4:07 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a driver in the 300 block of Riverside Drive.
4:33 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for illegible license plates was issued to a driver at the intersection of Whitewater and Rockwell avenues.
4:49 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Lakeview Drive and Jamesway for driving without insurance and issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle.
5:44 p.m.: An officer checked on some people who reportedly were fishing on private property in the 100 block of Edward Street. They were moved along.
7:02 p.m.: Residents in the 1100 block of Talcott Street were warned about loud music and they turned down the volume.
9:21 p.m.: A reportedly intoxicated man in the 200 block of South Water Street East was given a ride home.
