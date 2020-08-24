Sunday, Aug. 23
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings.
12:04 a.m.: An officer conducted a bar check in the 200 block of South Main Street.
12:24 a.m.: An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious vehicle at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East and everything appeared to be normal.
1:54 a.m.: An officer on patrol picked up three juveniles in the 300 block of South Third Street West and warned them all for curfew violation; one also was warned for obstruction. The officer drove each of them home.
7:35 a.m.: An officer transported an abandoned bicycle from the 800 block of Lexington Boulevard to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was inventoried and placed in the garage.
7:51 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 900 block of Monroe Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:17 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft from a group home in the 1600 block of Premier Place.
2:28 p.m.: Someone from the 300 block of Lucile Street reported that their vehicle had been pelted with eggs during the night.
4:50 p.m.: A 64-year-old woman and 38-year-old man were warned for loud music in the 700 block of Jackson Street.
5:29 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man for driving without insurance and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change. He was warned for driving the wrong way on a street and failing to carry driver’s license on person.
5:56 p.m.: An officer removed broken glass from the road in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
6:25 p.m.: An officer picked up abandoned property from Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East and transported it to the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
9:27 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Madison Avenue reported a theft of medications.
9:54 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man in the 800 block of Jefferson Street and he was fine.
10:07 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the 800 block of Monroe Street and she was fine.
10:55 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s review will be prepared for a 41-year-old man and 46-year-old woman following a domestic incident in the 800 block of Monroe Street.
