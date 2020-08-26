Monday, Aug. 24
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, performed five crime-prevention services, participated in three community policing events and handled three confidential incidents.
12:55 a.m.: An officer provided a ride to a woman from N3600 County Highway K to her home in Fort Atkinson, following a request from a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
2:50 a.m.: An officer found a 14-year-old boy riding a bike near South Sixth and Grove streets and warned him for curfew violation. The officer directed him to return home.
4:55 a.m.: We Energies was notified of a branch on a wire in the first block of Monroe Street.
6:35 a.m.: A man reported that he struck a parked vehicle in the 300 block of Jackson Street resulting in minor damage to his vehicle’s side mirror. The other driver’s vehicle was unaffected and neither driver felt it necessary to file any reports. The information was documented.
7:34 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:44 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works reported that a vehicle was parked in the 100 block of South Third Street East where crews were working and they needed to have it removed. An officer left a message for the owner.
9:31 a.m.: An employee from Southside Shell in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue reported that a sign had been stolen from their property and they provided a license plate number for the vehicle of the person whom they suspected stole the sign. A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was contacted and admitted responsibility for taking the sign. Store employees did not wish to pursue charges, but wanted the sign returned. The man agreed to find or replace the sign at his expense. He was given until Aug. 31 to satisfy the store’s restitution or he would be issued a citation for theft.
9:50 a.m.: An officer on patrol found inappropriate trash, including a tube TV, on the curb of a rental unit in the 500 block of West Sherman Avenue. A voice mail message was left for the renter to remove and appropriately dispose of the items. The officer will follow up.
10:02 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle, failing to provide proof of insurance and tinted tail light cover, and warned for failing to carry driver’s license on person.
11:06 a.m.: A 30-year-old Reeseville man was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of North Third and Jefferson streets.
11:40 a.m.: Staff from the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works reported that there was a vehicle obstructing their paving of the road near Ralph and Clarence streets, and they have been unable to contact the owner. They will try to pave around the vehicle.
12:27 p.m.: A 33-year-old Jefferson woman was cited at the intersection of North High Street and East Sherman Avenue for following too close to another vehicle, resulting in a state-reportable accident with another vehicle. Aumann’s Towing from Jefferson removed one of the vehicles.
12:55 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 100 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:34 p.m.: Information about a complaint from Fort Memorial Hospital was shared with officers.
2:10 p.m.: Information about a child custody issue in the 500 block of South Main Street was documented.
2:27 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of Frederick Street wished to have information about a scam call documented.
4:30 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was called for a sewer backup in the 300 block of Martin Street.
4:38 p.m.: A resident from the 900 block of Van Buren Street wished to have information about a scam call documented.
4:46 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for an automatic fire alarm in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
4:57 p.m.: An officer followed up on a report of loud music from a balcony near North Fourth and Edward streets, but heard nothing. The complainant agreed that there was no music anymore either.
5:23 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 63-year-old woman from the 1000 block of East Street was warned for disorderly conduct.
5:42 p.m.: A 33-year-old woman was cited for violation of a red traffic-control signal and inattentive driving, resulting in a state-reportable accident at the intersection of Madison and Reena Avenues involving a 72-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, all of whom were from Fort Atkinson. Klement Towing removed both women’s vehicles and the 34-year-old woman was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital by Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service.
5:43 p.m.: A woman at the intersection of South Main Street and East Milwaukee Avenue reported that her vehicle had broken down. An officer responded and helped her move it out of the way of traffic.
7:02 p.m.: A call was placed to Digger’s Hotline for an emergency locate in the 300 block of Martin Street.
7:09 p.m.: A 40-year-old woman was warned for damage to property as she was taking a pick axe to the road in the 200 block of South Third Street East which currently was being worked on by city crews. There was no actual loss to the city.
9:21 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious man in the 1300 block of North High Street.
10:08 p.m.: A 22-year-old woman was cited in the first block of South Third Street West for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, and warned for no taillights and driving without insurance. An officer legally parked her vehicle for her.
10:25 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 700 block of McMillen Street for a report of a carbon monoxide issue.
