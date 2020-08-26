Tuesday, Aug. 25
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, followed up on two alarms and handled one confidential incident related to harassment.
12:19 a.m.: An officer removed signs in the road in the 300 block of Riverside Drive.
12:41 a.m.: A woman from the 100 block of North Fourth Street asked that an officer remove her boyfriend from their home so she could get to sleep for the night. An officer advised her that she would have to go through the eviction process if she would want him removed permanently. There were no domestic abuse issues, but they were advised of the domestic abuse laws. They each went to their own rooms for the night.
1:12 a.m.: The Wisconsin State Patrol asked that an officer deliver a message to a resident in the 500 block of Clarence Street and it was done.
1:26 a.m.: A resident from a group home in the first block of East Sherman Avenue called 911 because she had an upset stomach. An officer spoke with the staff who said they will monitor her during the night.
2:17 a.m.: A man standing outside the garage doors of the Fort Atkinson Police Department who was having issues with his cell phone asked an officer for help. The officer was unable to assist and suggested that he contact the cell phone provider.
2:19 a.m.: An officer spoke with a driver in a vehicle in the 200 block of Park Street who was sitting there eating food he just had purchased. He was moved along.
2:38 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:14 a.m.: An officer assisted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department on a call in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive.
7:02 a.m.: Following a complaint, the Fort Atkinson city electrician returned a low-hanging wire to a more appropriate place near West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street.
8:12 a.m.: Charter Communications/Spectrum will send a technician to check on a report of a downed wire in the 600 block of North Main Street.
10:03 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate two reports of retail theft from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street.
11:43 a.m.: A woman from the 300 block of Riverside Drive signed a no consent form for a political sign that was damaged. Other signs were knocked over, but not damaged.
12:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report an incident of battery that occurred Aug. 21.
2:08 p.m.: A resident from the 600 block of Highland Avenue wished to have information about a scam call documented.
6:30 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to a fire in a house in the 300 block of Zida Street at 2:46 p.m., but the internet was down and the home was not entered until now.
6:35 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East at 3:22 p.m., but the internet was down and the property was not entered until now.
7:07 p.m.: A woman was warned for her dog running at large in the 300 block of Jackson Street.
11 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of Taft Street and they were fine.
