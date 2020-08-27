Wednesday, Aug. 26
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on alarms and four 911 calls, prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter related to vehicles/boats on a property and handled two confidential incidents.
12:40 a.m.: An officer checked on a vehicle at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East. It was unoccupied and there appeared to be no issues.
1:04 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a man in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive and he was fine.
1:12 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Grant Street reported that there were individuals on her porch. An officer located three juveniles who were warned for curfew violation before being returned to their homes and parents.
1:52 a.m.: An officer checked a report of a possibly impaired driver in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. The driver was not impaired, but did not have a valid driver’s license. The vehicle was parked legally and the driver walked from the location.
1:59 a.m.: A repossession company reported that it was removing a vehicle from the 300 block of North Third Street.
2:59 a.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s domestic abuse review report will be prepared for a 42-year-old man and woman following a complaint of an altercation between the two in the 400 block of Jefferson Street. The man left the premises before officers arrived.
4:17 a.m.: The City of Madison Police Department asked that an officer meet one of their officers in Cambridge to transfer a youth to be returned to their parent(s) on Rogers Street. The youth was picked up and returned to their parent(s).
8:16 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue.
8:18 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Shah Avenue wished to have information about a child custody situation documented.
8:51 a.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of Maple Street wished to have information about a social media incident documented.
9:40 a.m.: A 25-year-old Cross Plains man was cited for speeding in the 1000 block of North Main Street.
10:03 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 500 block of Shah Avenue about a child custody situation.
11:55 a.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Spry Avenue wished to have information about unwanted contact from another person documented.
12:41 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a driver following a complaint about their driving near South Main Street and East Milwaukee Avenue.
12:58 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited on the riverwalk for disorderly conduct/intoxication.
1:09 p.m.: Two men were moved along from fishing from the railing in the first block of East Riverwalk.
1:21 p.m.: A 34-year-old Milton man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Seventh Street for nonregistration of his trailer. He was warned for failing to obey traffic sign.
2:39 p.m.: An officer checked the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue following a complaint of a dog chained up outside, but was unable to find any dogs chained anywhere.
2:43 p.m.: Jefferson County Human Services asked that officers check for a juvenile in the 300 block of Monroe Street. The youth was not there, but was believed to be in another jurisdiction. Human Services was notified.
4:01 p.m.: The City of Kenosha requested mutual aid and the assistance was provided.
4:34 p.m.: An officer spoke with the owner of a vehicle that was parked in someone else’s driveway in the 300 block of Highland Avenue. The vehicle owner was advised to move their vehicle. The vehicle was parked there because of construction going on in the area.
4:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:12 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1200 block of Industrial Drive to Mercy Hospital in Janesville.
7:17 p.m.: An officer checked a report of people swimming in the pool at the aquatic center in the 1300 block of Lillian Street after the facility was closed for the season. The officer learned that it was pool staff who had forgotten to report that they were going to be there.
8:20 p.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 400 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and was arrested for misdemeanor bail jumping. He was booked and released.
8:46 p.m.: An officer responded to a Whitewater police officer’s request for help getting an intoxicated woman through the doors of the emergency room at Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:06 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate any loud music in the 800 block of East Street following a complaint from a resident.
9:23 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of vandalism to property in the 100 block of East Sherman Avenue.
11:31 p.m.: A male asked to speak with an officer about issues he was having with his girlfriend in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue. The male’s mother arrived and took him home for the night.
11:47 p.m.: A 21-year-old man was cited at the intersection of North Main and North Fourth streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. A passenger with a valid license took over driving.
