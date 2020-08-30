Thursday, Aug. 27
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, performed three crime-prevention services and handled three confidential incidents.
7:32 a.m.: Digger’s Hotline was called for an emergency locate at the intersection of South High Street and South Third Street East.
9:12 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on two vehicles in the 200 block of Adams Street.
9:43 a.m.: An officer witnessed an argument in the 300 block of Jefferson Street over a vehicle parked in a handicapped parking spot. It only was verbal.
11:02 a.m.: A 24-year-old Janesville woman was cited in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle. She was warned for displaying unauthorized vehicle registration and driving without insurance.
11:05 a.m.: A resident from the 700 block of Reena Avenue wished to have information about a scam telephone call documented.
12:55 a.m.: A complaint from a driver in the 300 block of West Sherman Avenue about a tire being slashed on his vehicle was determined to be unfounded when an officer found a nail hole in the tire.
1:36 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was called for an alarm in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
2:50 p.m.: A resident turned ammunition in to the Fort Atkinson Police Department for proper disposal.
3:01 p.m.: An officer was assigned to follow up on a complaint from a resident from the 700 block of Zaffke Street who reported a neighbor having a lot of debris behind their fence which actually is on another neighbor’s property.
3:21 p.m.: An officer will follow up on a report of a disorderly man who had been at the Fort Atkinson city offices in the 100 block of North Main Street earlier in the day.
6:04 p.m.: Following a complaint, an officer checked on a woman who was lying on a park bench across from the Fort Atkinson Police Department. She was fine and was waiting for someone to pick her up.
6:33 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate any youths who reportedly were on the roof of a building in the 100 block of Lorman Street.
6:45 p.m.: A report of a theft in the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue was determined to be unfounded.
7:37 p.m.: An officer checked on a complaint of loud music from the 100 block of North Fourth Street. The music was faint and no contact was made.
8:08 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East wished to have information about something documented.
9:33 p.m.: A Jefferson police officer asked that an officer check a residence in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue for a person for whom they were looking. An officer checked and learned that the person no longer was there. Jefferson was advised.
