Friday, Aug. 28
Officers issued nine traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, conducted two bar checks, performed 10 crime prevention services and prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for excessive garbage on the curb.
12:12 a.m.: A woman from the 100 block of North Fourth Street asked that an officer remove her husband from the house for the evening. He found a different place to sleep for the night. The woman was found to have had a warrant for which she posted bond and was released.
6:49 a.m.: No action was taken on a traffic stop at the intersection of West Cramer and Boldt streets. The owner’s license was suspended, but the driver had a valid license.
7 a.m.: A woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East was given an escort to her vehicle.
7:21 a.m.: A 48-hour parking complaint was started on a vehicle in the 400 block of Highland Avenue.
9:04 a.m.: An officer on patrol stopped to help an apparently disabled semi in the 300 block of South Main Street. The driver was able to get the semi moving again.
11:05 a.m.: A vehicle repossession company informed officers that it was removing a vehicle from the 400 North High Street.
11:15 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle near North Main and North Water streets in which the driver was thought to be impaired.
11:25 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:58 a.m.: A resident went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department with a piece of mail they received and believed was related to recent political sign threats/damage.
12:35 a.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of West Sherman Avenue wished to have information about a computer scam documented.
1:36 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male driver was cited in the 1300 block of Whitewater Avenue for failing to stop at stop sign.
2 p.m.: No citations were issued when a 42-year-old Middleton man struck a building with his vehicle in the 200 block of Madison Avenue, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
3:16 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:20 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have information about an incident with a dog documented.
3:48 p.m.: Officers followed up on a report of a man leaving a house through a basement window in the 100 block of West Cramer Street. The man lived there and had been locked in the bathroom. The window was his only recourse for getting out. Everything was fine.
4:06 p.m.: A friend of a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East asked to speak with an officer about how to handle an aging friend’s driving.
5:10 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:25 p.m.: Someone reported a suspicious incident at the intersection of Hickory and Washington streets.
5:35 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue transported a man from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:30 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a report of two youths hanging around in the 300 block of West Sherman Avenue.
7:50 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have information about a child custody issue documented.
8:28 p.m.: An officer spoke with a parent of two youths about their playing in a dark area of a street in the 1200 block of Lillian Street.
8:47 p.m.: After an extensive search, an officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle near West Hilltop Trail and Talcott Avenue.
8:58 p.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Foster Street and South Third Street East.
9 p.m.: An officer removed a traffic cone from the intersection of North Main and North Water street.
9:48 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and Spry Avenue. She was warned for a burned-out headlight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.