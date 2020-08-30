Saturday, Aug. 29
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, conducted one bar check and participated in one community policing event.
4:33 a.m.: An officer was unable to detect any sounds of someone yelling near Messmer and Roosevelt streets, following a complaint from a resident.
6:07 a.m.: An officer helped to notify owners whose vehicles were parked in violation of the farmers market restrictions that they needed to remove their vehicles.
8:09 a.m.: An officer located the owner of a vehicle that was parked in the way of city employees who were paving the road in the 500 block of South High Street. The owner assured the officer that they would remove the vehicle prior to the paving.
9:22 a.m.: An officer located a woman walking in the street in the 200 block of Grant Street following a request for a welfare check. She was given a ride to her home.
9:53 a.m.: A mail carrier located a dog running at large in the 100 block of West Hilltop Trail and transported it to the Fort Atkinson Police Department. The owner was contacted and arranged for a neighbor to pick up the dog.
10:29 a.m.: Another law enforcement agency asked that an officer contact a resident in the 300 block of Grove Street about some property they found that belongs to that resident. The resident was contacted and would arrange to retrieve his property.
10:31 a.m.: Someone reported that telephone junction boxes in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue appeared to have been opened and/or vandalized. An officer checked and they appeared to have been in their current condition for some time. No action was warranted.
11:27 a.m.: A man involved in a confrontation with another driver in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue wished to have the incident documented. He was concerned that the driver had swung open their door into traffic, but was unable to provide any specific information about the vehicle or the driver.
11:29 a.m.: A 26-year-old Johnsburg, Ill., man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license in the 500 block of Robert Street.
12:53 p.m.: A motorist who drove away from Southside Shell without paying for a gas purchase was contacted and returned to the store to pay for the fuel.
1:45 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 300 block of East Milwaukee Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
1:54 p.m.: Information about gas being siphoned and trash being thrown by a building in the 900 block of Madison Avenue was documented.
2:39 p.m.: A patient from a nursing home in the 400 block of Wilcox Street called 911 because no one was answering her call light. The home sent a staff person to her room.
2:55 p.m.: A 68-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of North Third and North Main streets for failing to yield right of way from a stop sign, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 29-year-old man also of Fort Atkinson.
6:39 p.m.: An officer helped a driver remove their disabled vehicle from the intersection of Reena and Madison avenues.
8:23 p.m.: An officer checked on a disabled vehicle at the intersection of North Main Street and Madison Avenue. The driver had contacted someone to come and help.
9:01 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly loud bang near North Main Street and Sherman Avenue.
9:06 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a complaint about loud music coming from Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street. The officer did not think the music was overly loud and the band was scheduled to finish playing soon.
9:37 p.m.: An officer spoke with individuals in a parking lot in the 900 block of South Main Street following a complaint about their being too loud. They advised they would keep the noise down.
11:11 p.m.: Officers conducted bar patrol on the south side of the downtown area.
11:28 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly large backyard fire in the 700 block of West Sherman Avenue.
