Monday, Aug. 3
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on six 911 calls, performed three crime-prevention services, prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter and handled two confidential incidents.
1:35 a.m.: An abandoned bicycle near Jamesway and Endl Boulevard was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was inventoried and placed in the police garage.
10:03 a.m.: A 68-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of North Main and West Cramer streets.
10:27 a.m.: A resident from the 800 block of Riverside Drive spoke with an officer about unauthorized activity on a bank account. It was determined to be a civil matter and the resident will have to go through probate court.
11 a.m.: The regular monthly Fleet Watch Program test was completed successfully.
11:09 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 300 block of Shirley Street.
11:37 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in the 700 block of Madison Avenue.
12:29 p.m.: Someone reported an overhead wire that had been pulled down by an oversized load going through town. A passerby stopped and moved the wire to the side of the road. An officer confirmed that the wire was out of the street and not posing any hazards.
1:04 p.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop in the first block of West Sherman Avenue.
1:10 p.m.: Someone wished to have information documented about a suspicious incident that occurred yesterday near North Fourth and Clarence streets.
3:30 p.m.: A 65-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and West Rockwell Avenue for inattentive driving, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a vehicle driven by a 63-year-old Fort Atkinson woman. Butch’s Auto Body removed one of the vehicles.
3:58 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident from the 300 block of Zida Street about a fraud investigation.
4:16 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 1500 block of Dommo Drive for an automatic fire alarm.
5:25 p.m.: A man from the 600 block of Monroe Street reported damage to his vehicle that he just noticed while washing it. He believed it resulted from fireworks during the Fourth of July celebrations. An officer took photos for documentation.
5:31 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:48 p.m.: Officers were asked to check the welfare of a person in the 1200 block of Talcott Street. When officers arrived, the person had been transported to Fort Memorial Hospital by other family members.
8:11 p.m.: Someone from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive provided information related to a warrant issued through the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
9:17 p.m.: An officer contacted a keyholder to help secure an open window and door on a building in the 300 block of Bluff Street.
9:56 p.m.: An officer checked on two vehicles reportedly parked in the 100 block of South Water Street West for over an hour. The people in the vehicles just were talking.
