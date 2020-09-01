Sunday, Aug. 30
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on five 911 calls and handled one confidential incident related to harassment.
12:47 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of East Sherman Avenue wished to have information documented about their house being pelted with eggs.
1:13 a.m.: Officers conducted regular bar checks on the south side of the downtown area.
6:56 a.m.: A 74-year-old Edgerton man was cited in the 800 block of Banker Road for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, second offense, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for failing to stop at stop sign.
7:56 a.m.: A 29-year-old Watertown woman was cited at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Maxwell Way for failing to provide proof of insurance. She was warned for speeding.
8:18 a.m.: Someone reported broken eggs in the street in the 1600 block of Premier Place.
8:43 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department went to the skateboard park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street to wash off some graffiti that someone put there.
9:36 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license following a complaint accompanied by a license plate number and vehicle description.
9:42 a.m.: An officer was assigned to follow up on a complaint of a gas drive-off from Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. A vehicle description and plate number were provided. No one was at home when an officer attempted to reach the driver there and the officer will try later.
10:10 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:19 a.m.: A resident from the 600 block of Lexington Boulevard signed a no consent form for two tires on their vehicle that had been slashed during the night.
10:28 a.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Craig and South High streets for failing to yield from stop sign.
11:03 a.m.: A woman from the 400 block of Heth Street reported a domestic incident with her boyfriend in which he kicked her vehicle as she was backing out of the driveway after being a participant in an argument with her son. An officer wrote a report.
11:18 a.m.: An officer called a tow truck for a man at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and Purdy Street with a vehicle that was disabled. The battery was dead.
11:49 a.m.: An officer attempted to clean broken glass from the 300 block of Park Street, but left a message for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to go over the area again when they returned to work tomorrow.
4:14 p.m.: A man provided information about an incident involving his eight-year-old daughter that occurred a month earlier in the 700 block of Florence Street. Officers will follow up with the daughter and her mother tomorrow.
4:50 p.m.: A resident called about some individuals going door to door soliciting for funds. The group was from a nonprofit organization which does not fall under the direct seller permit requirements. An officer shared the information from the call and suggested that they advise the Fort Atkinson Police Department if they do this again.
4:58 p.m.: A woman from the 900 block of Dempster Street reported that a 47-year-old man whom she had attempted to block on Facebook due to unwanted messages has showed up on her doorstep. Officers responded and warned the man and advised him to have no further contact with her.
5:54 p.m.: A man and woman from the 700 block of Florence Street having a loud verbal altercation between themselves were advised to separate for the evening and take a time out, following a complaint.
6:19 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 900 block of Grove Street about a child custody issue and will provide followup.
7:49 p.m.: Parents of a child having an issue with child custody spoke with an officer at the Fort Atkinson Police Department and the child was transferred.
8:18 p.m.: A 28-year-old Jefferson man was arrested in the first block of North Water Street East for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, probable alcohol content and driving the wrong way on a one-way street. He was released to a responsible person.
8:40 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 1200 block of Talcott Street about an incident. A missing person sheet was filled out.
8:32 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Talcott Street signed a no consent form for a phone that was stolen from their home.
11 p.m.: An officer checked on a man who reportedly was sleeping in his vehicle with the car door open in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street. He was intoxicated and was going to walk home.
