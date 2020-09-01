Monday, Aug. 31
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one alarm and five 911 calls, performed eight crime-prevention services and handled two confidential incidents.
1:15 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:18 a.m.: A report about a street light being out in the 700 block of Walton Street was forwarded to We Energies.
7:38 a.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Park Street and Janesville Avenue.
7:56 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1100 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:27 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1000 block of East Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:38 a.m.: An officer attempted to serve a warrant to a person in the 400 block of Jefferson Street, but the person was unable to be located.
9:54 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive complained about a vehicle being parked too closely to a driveway. An officer checked and determined that the vehicle was parked close to the driveway, but was not in violation of the regulations. An “Oops” card was left on the vehicle with a note about the issue and a hope that the owner will park a little further from the driveway in the future.
9:56 a.m.: A request for extra patrol for suspicious activity in the 400 block of Ramesh Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
10 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on three vehicles in the 400 block of Ramesh Avenue.
10:16 a.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer about a child custody issue.
10:28 a.m.: A resident from a group home was refusing to return to their home after being discharged from the Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room. Officers met with staff from the home and the client, and the client returned to the home.
10:35 a.m.: A resident from the first block of Talcott Avenue wished to have information about a suspicious telephone call documented.
11:23 a.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Sixth Street.
11:45 a.m.: An officer attempted to serve a warrant for a person in the first block of Spry Avenue, but the person was unable to be located.
11:51 a.m.: Staff from the City of Fort Atkinson in the 100 block of North Main Street reported receiving a worthless check. An officer will follow up.
12 p.m.: A landlord from the 300 block of Maple Street went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report that someone had entered his rental property without his permission.
12:19 p.m.: An officer spoke with an employee of a local repair shop in the 300 block of Adams Street about a vehicle parked in violation of the 48-hour parking limit. The employee indicated that the vehicle would be moved after lunch.
12:33 p.m.: An officer stood by with a Wisconsin state trooper on a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue until the trooper cleared with one person in custody.
12:42 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Nelson Street wished to have information about a scam call documented.
1:04 p.m.: A building owner asked that an officer stand by in the 200 block of North Main Street while he checked an apartment that recently was vacated. He also indicated that he needed to check the smoke detector.
1:40 p.m.: Two people in a snit in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue called the Fort Atkinson Police Department to complain about the other person. An officer went there and spoke with both, and warned each of them for disorderly conduct.
1:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:09 p.m.: A donation box found along the riverwalk was turned over to an officer.
2:14 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from someone from the 900 block of Madison Avenue who reported illegal dumping at their business.
3:27 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a gas drive-off from KP Mart in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue.
3:43 p.m.: No citations were issued for a nonreportable accident in the 200 block of South Main Street involving a 45-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, both of Fort Atkinson.
4:40 p.m.: A juvenile runaway was located and arrested in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue.
4:43 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for a carbon monoxide alarm in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.
5:02 p.m.: Someone reported a child wandering by itself in the 200 block of Park Street. An officer located the child who was with their father.
5:34 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for shoplifting at the Goodwill store in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
5:52 p.m.: Staples in the road at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues were removed.
5:54 p.m.: Someone wishing to speak with a business owner in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue was assisted.
6:06 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident near Jefferson and North Fourth streets about burning unauthorized items in a recreational fire.
7:05 p.m.: Someone reported neighbors arguing in the 300 block of Rogers Street. An officer stopped by, but was unable to determine what the argument was about.
7:45 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of North Main Street reported that a yard sign was stolen from their property.
8:23 p.m.: Officers were unable to assist a resident in the 300 block of Grove Street who had a problem with a child custody situation.
9:31 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Rogers Street wished to have information about being threatened documented.
11:13 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Krause Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was warned for driving without insurance.
