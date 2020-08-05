Tuesday, Aug. 4
Officers issued one traffic related warning, followed up on two alarms and four 911 calls, performed eight crime-prevention services and handled two confidential incidents.
12:22 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:11 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1000 block of East Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit assisted.
5:08 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 900 block of South Main Street.
7:10 a.m.: An officer was flagged down at the intersection of South Main Street and East Rockwell Avenue by a man looking for his dog that had run away from a business on East Rockwell Avenue Monday afternoon. The dog is a terrier mix with a collar and tags.
7:52 a.m.: A state-reportable accident form will be completed for a traffic sign that was knocked over in a hit-and-run incident in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
8:20 a.m.: An officer removed a tree branch from the road near Whitewater Avenue and Fox Hill Road.
10:07 a.m.: A woman from the 500 block of McMillen Street signed a no consent form when her vehicle was vandalized. There are no known suspects.
10:11 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified by an officer of an animal carcass in the middle of the road in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue.
11:25 a.m.: A man from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue signed a no consent form for theft of his wallet.
12:13 p.m.: Quarantine papers were started for a resident from the 400 block of East Milwaukee Avenue when bitten by a dog.
1:32 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit assisted a resident from the 700 block of Reena Avenue.
1:48 p.m.: A Fort Atkinson Parks and Rec Department employee reported graffiti by the tunnel at the walking trail in the 100 block of West Riverwalk.
2:57 p.m.: No action was taken when an officer stopped someone on a bike in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue thought to have a warrant. It was not the person the officer thought it was and the bike rider continued on their way.
3:14 p.m.: A woman was arrested in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive on a warrant. She was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
4:14 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a state-reportable, hit-and-run accident that occurred at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street. The accident was reported by the vehicle owner.
6:19 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:32 p.m.: The Wisconsin State Patrol requested assistance from an officer for a report of a road rage incident that occurred on the interstate. An officer located the vehicle at Riverside and Sinnissippi drives.
6:50 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man in the 100 block of North Third Street. The man was provided with information about available assistance and services if he found himself in need of additional help.
9:13 p.m.: Someone who found court papers in the trash at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street took them to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where they were disposed of properly.
9:46 p.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a possibly disabled vehicle at the intersection of Blackhawk Drive and North Main Street, and everything was under control.
10:31 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of Montclair Place.
