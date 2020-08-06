Wednesday, Aug. 5
12:08 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Edward Street reported hearing a beeping sound in the area. An officer checked and found that it was a defective smoke detector coming from a neighbor’s garbage. The noise finally ceased.
12:14 a.m.: A resident from the 900 block of South Main Street reported loud music coming from another apartment. An officer spoke with the resident in the apartment and they turned the volume down.
12:26 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 300 block of Monroe Street following a complaint about loud music. The resident had turned the volume down and was going into their home for the evening when the officer arrived.
1:30 a.m.: An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in the 600 block of Highland Avenue.
8:28 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:49 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Roosevelt Street reported a small, white dog with a black face running loose in the area. The resident tried to capture the canine but was unable to get close to it, and there were no reports of a lost dog matching that description. The information was documented.
9:11 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the first block of Shirley Street about child custody issues.
9:49 a.m.: An officer stood by at Fort Memorial Hospital for an inmate from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail who was becoming combative. The officer stayed until the inmate was returned to the jail.
12:05 p.m.: The regular monthly tornado siren test was completed successfully.
1:55 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance.
1:59 p.m.: Someone reported a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 12 coming into Fort Atkinson. A vehicle description and license plate number were provided. The vehicle was located at the owner’s home where it was parked and unoccupied. No action was taken.
2:40 p.m.: An officer spoke with the mother of some children being loud and using vulgar language in the 800 block of Grove Street. The mother was advised of the complaint and asked to keep a better eye on the children. The caller was warned about being verbally disorderly toward the children.
3:19 p.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Robert Street for expired driver’s license and following too closely, and issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 36-year-old Milton woman. Klement Towing and Butch’s Auto Body each removed a vehicle.
3:22 p.m.: An officer spoke with the owner of a vehicle reportedly parked in the same spot for more than 48 hours in the 200 block of East Hilltop Trail. The owner explained that he used the vehicle regularly, but was very conscientious about parking it back in the same place. He said he would try to vary the parking spots.
4:16 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 47-year-old woman from the 600 block of Robert Street was warned for her dog barking.
4:26 p.m.: Someone complained about a potential hazard in the first block of West Riverwalk. An officer checked and asked that the staff from the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works also check on it.
6:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the underground garage in the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:23 p.m.: An officer followed up on a complaint about a man mowing his lawn and blowing grass clippings into the road near South Main Street and Highland Avenue. The address technically was outside of the city boundary, but the man was cleaning up the road as the officer drove by. There were no issues.
9:30 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of West Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:11 p.m.: A group of individuals were moved along by an officer on patrol in the 100 block of Mechanic Street.
10:21 p.m.: An 81-year-old woman in the 200 block of Spry Avenue was cited for failure to comply with a nuisance abatement mediation complaint.
