Thursday, Aug. 6
Officers followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, performed 10 crime-prevention services, prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter and handled three confidential incidents.
1:47 a.m.: Officers assisted Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies who were looking for a vehicle involved in a complaint on which they were working. The vehicle was located a short time thereafter in Jefferson.
4:12 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Maple Street reported some damage to their vehicle. An officer checked the area for a person observed riding away on a bicycle.
7:38 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:31 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Main Street with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy. The deputy was fine and the officer was cleared.
9:14 a.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop in the 300 block of Merchants Avenue.
10:10 a.m.: Another law enforcement agency asked that an officer check with the owner of a vehicle in the 1000 block of West Cramer Street that was found in their jurisdiction. The registered owner of the vehicle affirmed that it was her vehicle and her husband had parked it at a nearby construction site.
1:12 p.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Spry Avenue wished to have information about a suspicious incident documented.
1:41 p.m.: Information about a hit-and-run accident on Wilson Avenue, resulting in property damage, was documented.
1:55 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 400 block of Converse Street about a large tube TV that was left at the curb. The officer provided information on the proper way to dispose of the device and the resident removed the TV from the curb.
2:05 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on U.S. Highway 12 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense, and open intoxicants following a complaint about reckless driving. A vehicle description and license plate had been provided. After being processed, the man was turned over to a responsible person.
3:08 p.m.: A 40-year-old man in the 100 block of Council Street was cited for accumulating unsightly debris.
3:16 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 100 block of Council Street.
4:48 p.m.: Someone reported two possibly intoxicated men arguing near West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street. They were unable to be located.
6:45 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of North Third Street reported children playing in the middle of the street, but an officer was unable to substantiate the complaint.
7:54 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from Talcott Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:50 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a report of children on bikes and skateboards playing in the road in the 700 block of South Main Street.
10:12 p.m.: An officer noticed some keys hanging from the door of a parked vehicle in the 100 block of South Water Street West. The owner was located and the officer returned the keys.
11:37 p.m.: An officer on patrol did a walk-through of the park in the 500 block of Bark River Drive.
