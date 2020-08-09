Saturday, Aug. 8
Officers followed up on two 911 calls and prepared one nuisance abatement complaint.
12:32 a.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was arrested in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was processed, issued municipal ordinance citations and released.
1:51 a.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson man reported that his vehicle was struck at the intersection of Roosevelt and Harriette streets by a hit-and-run driver. A state-reportable accident form was completed.
2:28 a.m.: An officer checked on a group of women reportedly arguing in the 200 block of South Main Street. They were warned and separated.
3:12 a.m.: Officers checked on a reportedly intoxicated man from Jefferson in the first block of South Main Street. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported him to Fort Memorial Hospital where he was cited for disorderly conduct/intoxication. He was released to a sober person.
6:35 a.m.: An officer checked on an open car door in the 100 block of Council Street and found the owner was sleeping in it. No action was taken.
7:44 a.m.: An officer checked on dogs barking at a home in the 400 block of Edward Street, but no one answered the door. The officer left a call-back card.
7:48 a.m.: Following a complaint, the owner of a dog in the 200 block of Clarence Street was cited for their dog barking.
8:05 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:05 a.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and wished to have information about damaged/stolen political signs.
10:31 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a suspicious person in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue found to have a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense. The 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested on the warrant and also for possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:11 a.m.: A resident from the 800 block of Morrison Street wished to have information about a scam text message documented.
11:22 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for an automatic fire alarm in the 400 block of Wilcox Street.
11:58 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 800 block of Van Buren Street.
12:12 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of Monroe Street and the person was fine.
1:49 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for unreadable license plates was issued to a driver at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Erick Street.
2:08 p.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Sixth and Grant streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was warned for driving without insurance.
2:12 p.m.: Officers checked on a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of Jefferson Street. A man and woman had been engaged in an argument, but the man was gone when the officers arrived and the woman was unwilling to speak with the officers.
3:41 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:44 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s review report will be prepared for a 33-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, following a complaint about a disturbance in the 1100 block of North High Street.
5:53 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for an automatic fire alarm to the 400 block of Wilcox Street.
7:59 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Talcott Street wished to have information about an attempted fraud documented.
9:16 p.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop in the 300 block of Washington Street.
10:57 p.m.: A 49-year-old Watertown woman and a 32-year-old Rockford, Ill., man parked behind the 1300 block of North High Street were moved along.
11:44 p.m.: An officer broke up a fight among several individuals behind buildings in the 200 block of South Main Street and moved them along.
11:45 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive and she was fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.