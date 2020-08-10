Sunday, Aug. 9

Officers issued three traffic-related warnings and performed one crime-prevention service.

12:09 a.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Talcott Street reported seeing someone walking through their back yard. An officer checked the area, but was unable to find anyone.

1:35 a.m.: An officer spoke with two women in their vehicles in the 300 block of North Main Street and found they just were having a conversation. There were no issues.

3:35 a.m.: Someone reported a suspicious person in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate anyone.

4:28 a.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Peterson Street reported that a purse and wallet were stolen from their vehicle. They signed a no consent form.

9:53 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a trailer in the 100 block of Council Street.

9:54 a.m.: A theft from the 1100 block of Erick Street was reported.

9:55 a.m.: An officer secured an open door at a building in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue.

11:35 a.m.: An officer was asked to check on the welfare of a dog in the 600 block of Shah Avenue and the dog was fine.

11:59 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Garfield Street brought ammunition to the Fort Atkinson Police Department for proper disposal.

1:36 p.m.: An officer spoke with the owner of a vehicle in the 1100 block of Maple Street following a complaint that they had been observed speeding in the area.

2:54 p.m.: An officer provided a ride to someone from the intersection of Robert Street and Hillcrest Drive.

2:57 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Washington Street. The couple involved fled the scene before the officer arrived.

3:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1400 block of Stacy Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.

3:41 p.m.: The owner of the residence in the prior call in the 600 block of Washington Street reported a theft.

4:21 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a motorist who reportedly was driving badly near North Main Street and Madison Avenue. A vehicle description and license plate had been provided.

6:01 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from Sunset Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

7:33 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 800 block of Banker Road to Fort Memorial Hospital.

9:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Fire and Rescue Service and officers responded to a call in the 1000 block of Grant Street. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner was called.

11:09 p.m.: An officer followed up on a call of a man sitting on the ground at the crosswalk at Whitewater Avenue and South Main Street. The 57-year-old man was walking from Madison to Whitewater and stopping for a rest. He was advised to be careful about being in the road.

Load comments