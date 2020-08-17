Saturday, Aug. 15
Officers followed up on one 911 call and conducted five crime-prevention services.
6:10 a.m.: An officer removed debris from the 600 block of Whitewater Avenue.
9:49 a.m.: Two people reported two vehicles parked in a no-parking area for an estate sale in the 500 block of East Sherman Avenue. The homeowner was contacted and made an announcement at the sale. The vehicles were moved and the homeowner will keep an eye on the area.
1:31 p.m.: An officer retrieved an abandoned bicycle from the 700 block of Riverside Drive and transported it to the Fort Atkinson Police Department garage where it was inventoried and stored.
4:47 p.m.: A 53-year-old Monona man was cited at the Main Street bridge for failing to secure a seatbelt. He was warned for expired vehicle registration and for failing to provide proof of insurance.
5:45 p.m.: Two 17-year-old Jefferson girls were involved in a state-reportable traffic accident at the intersection of Robert and Van Buren streets. One of the females was cited for unsafe backing.
7:25 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 27-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the first block of North Water Street West for failing to provide proof of insurance and expired vehicle registration.
7:30 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Unit transported a man from the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:45 p.m.: An officer was unable to substantiate a report of suspicious individuals/vehicles in the 300 block of Washington Street after sitting in the area for a while.
9:01 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson boy struck a deer with his vehicle in the 600 block of Janesville Avenue, resulting in a state-reportable accident. The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was informed so crews could remove the carcass from the road.
