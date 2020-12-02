Tuesday, Dec. 1
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on two 911 calls, participated in one community policing event, handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault and prepared 136 alternate side parking warning letters.
3:08 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate any suspicious individuals near Adrian Boulevard and Talcott Avenue following a complaint about two juveniles running around.
6:39 a.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance transported a resident from the 300 block of West Milwaukee Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:10 a.m.: An officer followed up on a report of a disabled semi in the 100 block of South Main Street. The semi driver had safely parked the truck in front of the Methodist church and was replacing a cracked hose. He almost was finished and would be on his way shortly.
11:46 a.m.: A man went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department after receiving notices of unpaid parking tickets for a vehicle he had sold to another person last April but had forgotten to remove the license plates. He provided a copy of the bill of sale and an officer contacted the new owner who will remove the old plates and drop them off later in the day at the police department for the former owner to pick up.
12:15 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:05 p.m.: Fort Fire and Rescue Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:36 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of Linden Street wished to have information about a telephone call documented.
2:04 p.m.: A man from the first block of South Water Street West reported a theft of a package from his residence.
2:38 p.m.: A person went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to get help placing a telephone call and an officer assisted them.
3:49 p.m.: An officer checked on a child who had been left in a car in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street. The parent ran into the store to purchase one item. The child knew how to dial 911 and the parent thought the child was mature enough to be left alone for the very brief time. The parent was advised of the complaint.
4:05 p.m.: The gas station in the 300 block of Madison Avenue reported a driver who failed to pay for a gas purchase. The driver was contacted and reported that she had used her credit card at the pump and it appeared to have registered. She agreed to return to the store to pay for the fuel purchase.
4:54 p.m.: Information about a taxi driver who accidentally backed into another vehicle in the 1000 block of East Street without causing any damage to either vehicle was documented but no report was completed.
5:31 p.m.: A resident from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue wished to have information about a civil issue documented.
7:15 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:38 p.m.: An officer spoke with a woman in the 200 block of South Water Street East following a complaint from another resident that she and her daughter were speaking too loudly.
8:18 p.m.: An officer stood by for a woman in the 300 block of Rogers Street while she gathered some belongings to spend the night with a friend at another location.
8:39 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 500 block of Washington Street.
10:27 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate any fireworks in the 700 block of Caswell Street following a complaint from a resident in the area.
10:49 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
