Thursday, Dec. 10
Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings, assisted two individuals with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call, participated in one community policing event and performed four crime-prevention services.
2:20 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of South Water Street East.
2:27 a.m.: A resident from the first block of North Water Street East reported being harassed by another person. An officer spoke with both individuals and warned the other person to leave the complainant alone.
3:01 a.m.: We Energies was notified of a street light that was out in the 1500 block of Dommo Drive.
3:17 a.m.: Officers were unable to identify a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Taft Street and one officer thought it might have been a newspaper delivery person.
7:44 a.m.: A 19-year-old Jefferson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Fifth Street and Janesville Avenue.
8 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 300 block of North High Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:30 a.m.: Someone complained about two parked vehicles blocking sidewalks in the 500 block of Washington Street. An officer spoke with two residents and advised them to move their vehicles. They also were informed of the ordinances prohibiting vehicles from blocking sidewalk entrances to pedestrians.
8:43 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1300 block of Montclair Place to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:31 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident who left a suicidal message on a friend’s answering machine. The resident admitted that the statement was made out of frustrations and they were fine. The resident was put in contact with Jefferson County Human Services for support and further assistance.
9:45 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 800 block of Florence Street.
10:56 a.m.: Information about graffiti on a building at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street was documented.
11:27 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of Linden Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:58 a.m.: Information about a suspicious incident near Riverside Drive and Lucile Street was documented.
12:25 p.m.: An officer checked the east riverwalk area on foot.
2:42 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:57 p.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West for following too close to another vehicle, resulting in a state-reportable accident with a vehicle driven by a 79-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
3:38 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a woman reportedly reading a tablet while driving a vehicle near South Main and South Water streets. The driver reporting the situation went in a different direction from the other driver.
4:34 p.m.: Officers were called to Fort Memorial Hospital for a patient who was out of control. They were released when the patient calmed.
5:25 p.m.: A 63-year-old man and 66-year-old woman, both of Fort Atkinson, were involved in a state-reportable accident in the 600 block of South Main Street. The man was cited for failing to yield the right of way from a stop sign.
5:32 p.m.: A 25-year-old Footville woman was cited at the intersection of North High and Wilcox streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for defective headlight. Her vehicle was parked.
5:27 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a reported fraud from a resident in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
8:10 p.m.: A resident from South Street wished to have information about being harassed documented.
10:53 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of East Street was warned for being too loud in his apartment, following a complaint from another tenant.
