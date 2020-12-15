Friday, Dec. 11
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call, participated in one community policing event, performed one crime-prevention service and handled one confidential incident related to a battery/assault.
2:19 a.m.: An officer spoke with two individuals at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Clarence Street and warned them about Wisconsin’s domestic abuse laws, following an argument they were having.
2:43 a.m.: An officer checked on a vehicle in which the windows were down in the 900 block of Van Buren Street. There were no signs that the vehicle had been rifled through. An attempt to reach the owner by phone was unsuccessful and the officer was unable to secure the windows.
2:52 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate anyone reportedly running through yards in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard, following a complaint from a resident.
3:50 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:16 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 700 block of Caswell Street.
5:35 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East complained about other tenants in the building being loud all night. An officer spoke with the tenants and suggested that they keep the noise down.
6:22 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a dump truck in the 300 block of South Main Street. The driver was contacted and moved along.
6:44 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a woman who reportedly was sitting on the curb behind a vehicle in the 200 block of Lincoln Street. Someone had requested a welfare check on her.
6:59 a.m.: An officer checked with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop related to reckless driving in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue. The deputy had everything under control and no assistance was required.
8:20 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Business Highway 26 and Groeler Road.
8:28 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:39 a.m.: A 66-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway.
8:36 a.m.: An officer spoke with a woman from the 100 block of Madison Avenue about a call she received from another woman asking for help with her son who currently was homeless. The mother did not know the other woman and did not speak with her son. The officer will attempt to contact the woman who had made the phone call to see what he can find out.
9:50 a.m.: A 29-year-old South Beloit, Ill., woman was cited in the 300 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, second offense, and speeding. She was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to install an electronic monitoring device on her vehicle.
10:12 a.m.: An officer submitted a report for a completed investigation of a report of a theft from the 1500 block of Summit Drive.
10:13 a.m.: A resident brought old ammunition to the Fort Atkinson Police Department for proper disposal.
11:13 a.m.: A parking ticket was issued to a vehicle without handicapped plates or placard displayed after it was parked in a stall in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive reserved for vehicles with proper handicapped identification.
1:05 p.m.: An officer spoke with a tenant and landlord in the 200 block of South Water Street East about a civil issue between the two of them. The tenant said she would work with the manager to resolve the issue.
1:59 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 600 block of Zaffke Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:38 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of East Street wished to have it documented that a string of Christmas lights at their home had been cut.
3:58 p.m.: An officer spoke with a reportedly homeless man from Madison who was in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. The man was given a ride out of the city.
5:18 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive reported receiving harassing telephone calls from an unknown man from Algoma. An officer followed up with the Algoma man who reported receiving calls from the resident and was trying to contact them to see what they wanted. The Algoma man was advised to stop calling.
6:05 p.m.: Jefferson County Human Services requested a welfare check for a woman from the 1000 block of East Street and she was fine.
7:32 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate some young people walking near Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue who were thought by a caller to have been drinking.
7:43 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the first block of Elm Street.
10:27 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified of a stop sign that had been struck at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Main Street.
