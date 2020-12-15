Saturday, Dec. 12
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car and followed up on two 911 calls.
12:13 a.m.: An officer spoke with a woman from the 1100 block of Mohawk Court whose husband had failed to return home. He was found a short while later.
2:16 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, after striking a fire hydrant, and was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail. The incident later was found to have occurred in Jefferson County’s jurisdiction and the sheriff’s office was advised.
2:34 a.m.: Someone reported a disabled vehicle in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue but it was gone when an officer arrived.
2:43 a.m.: A hit-and-run accident was reported when one motorist struck another vehicle in the 200 block of South Water Street East. An officer was assigned to investigate.
4:06 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Nadig Court complained about noise. An officer spoke with another tenant who had been going up and down the steps looking for their dog. They found their dog and advised the noise would stop.
10:25 a.m.: An officer assisted a driver at the intersection of Taft and Monroe streets whose vehicle got stuck in the snow.
10:44 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was advised of the snow-covered streets.
11:01 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 600 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:44 a.m.: An officer assisted a driver in the 1100 block of Grove Street whose vehicle got stuck in the snow.
12:33 p.m.: A 23-year-old Kenosha man was warned for following too closely when he slid his vehicle into another vehicle driven by a 25-year-old Jefferson woman at the intersection of Jefferson and North Third streets, resulting in a non-reportable accident.
2:12 p.m.: An officer checked on a woman near Wilcox and North Fourth streets who reportedly had been yelling at her sons regarding shoveling snow. The family assured the officer that everything was fine.
4:19 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1000 block of East Street for felony bail jumping and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
5 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Talcott Street reported a 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man had gone for a walk a couple of hours ago and had not yet returned. While an officer was checking the area for the man, he returned home in a taxi and was fine.
5:32 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:53 p.m.: A person delivered a pizza to a residence in the 400 block of Washington Street but the residents there asserted that they had not ordered it.
11:04 p.m.: An officer removed debris from the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street.
