Sunday, Dec. 13
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on two 911 calls, performed two crime-prevention services and spoke with four residents about unshoveled sidewalks.
1:08 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on four vehicles in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
1:10 a.m.: We Energies was notified of a street light in need of repair in the 1300 block of Jamesway.
1:24 a.m.: A message was left for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works about a street sign that had been tipped over at the intersection of Talcott Street and Jamesway.
2:19 a.m.: A woman who called the Fort Atkinson Police Department about a parking complaint was advised that the owner of the property needed to call as it was private property.
2:22 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a man standing around in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue. He was waiting for a ride and everything was fine.
3:21 a.m.: We Energies was notified of a street light in need of repair in the 700 block of Van Buren Street.
3:21 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of South Third Street West.
4:47 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate a man who requested assistance but he did not know exactly where he was. The call was placed from somewhere in the 700 block of North High Street.
7:54 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:33 a.m.: A message was left for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works about a broken, no-parking sign in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
8:41 a.m.: A 55-year-old Illinois man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard, and warned for speeding.
9:40 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Rogers Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:55 a.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1400 block of Commonwealth Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
9:57 a.m.: An officer removed debris from the road at the intersection of East Highland Avenue and Lena Lane.
10:06 a.m.: A driver complained about the traffic lights at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues being covered in snow. An officer checked and verified that they were more than visibly sufficient.
10:38 a.m.: A 21-year-old Jefferson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Groehler Road and Janesville Avenue.
11:29 a.m.: A 17-year-old Janesville male was cited for speeding at the intersection of Groehler Road and Janesville Avenue and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
12:01 p.m.: An officer spoke with some residents in the 1100 block of Monroe Street following a complaint about their arguing. They all were advised about the complaint.
12:24 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 500 block of Commander Court about a hunting blind located on their property.
12:26 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a vehicle in the 600 block of Lexington Boulevard following a report that the driver was speeding.
3:46 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the first block of Elm Street.
6:03 p.m.: A person from Taco Bell in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue wished to have information documented.
6:08 p.m.: A complaint of loud individuals in the 1000 block of East Street was determined to be unfounded.
8:22 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
10 p.m.: An officer was called to assist a Lake Mills police officer having trouble with a prisoner at Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:56 p.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue. The owner showed up and explained that they were waiting for a ride.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.