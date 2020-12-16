Monday, Dec. 14
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on two 911 calls and performed three crime-prevention services.
5:26 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Mechanic Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for a defective headlight.
6:11 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues.
6:46 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service were paged to the 100 block of East Highland Avenue for a woman who appeared to have died. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner also was paged.
7:24 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 300 block of North Main Street for nonregistration of vehicle, failing to provide proof of insurance and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration.
8:53 a.m.: An officer assisted a Wisconsin State Patrol officer in the 200 block of South Third Street East related to a possibly stolen vehicle.
8:58 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Bluff Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and North Main Street for driver’s license expired within three months and failing to provide proof of insurance. The driver was warned for red light violation.
10:30 a.m.: A 59-year-old Janesville man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place.
10:52 a.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Monroe Street and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:11 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:32 p.m.: A driver in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue reported that a license plate was stolen from their vehicle.
12:42 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to request a voucher for assistance.
12:44 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:37 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Main Street for inattentive driving when he struck a vehicle driven by a 67-year-old Fort Atkinson woman, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
2:54 p.m.: A business from the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue wished to have information about an attempted scam documented.
5:15 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a battery/assault on someone from the 200 block of East Cramer Street but one of the people involved was unable to be located.
6:12 p.m.: Officers met the Fort Atkinson city electrician in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue when a street light reportedly fell into the roadway for an unknown reason.
8:07 p.m.: An officer stood by in the 1100 block of Monroe Street while a male removed his belongings from the residence.
9:52 p.m.: A 27-year-old Whitewater man was cited for driving without insurance in the 100 block of East Highland Avenue and warned for failing to stop at stop sign.
11:01 p.m.: Officers rounded up a couple of youths playing in the snow in the 200 block of South Water Street East and sent them to their homes.
