Tuesday, Dec. 15
Officers followed up on one 911 call, participated in two community policing events and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
3:08 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of Grove Street.
4:06 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
6:39 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:55 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 44-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue for illegible license plates. She was warned for speeding.
9:14 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of West Sherman Avenue reported strange tracks in their back yard. An officer checked and confirmed that they were deer tracks.
9:30 a.m.: A contractor in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Avenue reported a gas leak behind a building. The Fort Atkinson and Jefferson fire departments as well as We Energies were contacted and responded to help.
10:22 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:21 a.m.: A resident with dementia from the 600 block of Highland Avenue was agitated and officers were called to help calm the person so the family could take them to the hospital.
12:44 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 100 block of North Fourth Street and they were fine.
1:01 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 500 block of Oak Street and they were fine.
1:20 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of South Sixth Street and they were fine.
2:57 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of Jackson Street and wrote a report.
3:10 p.m.: A resident brought old ammunition to the Fort Atkinson Police Department for proper disposal.
3:59 p.m.: A disabled vehicle that was partially in the road and blocking a driveway in the 300 block of North High Street was relocated.
4:02 p.m.: Someone asked that an officer check on a person soliciting near Wollet Drive and Lena Lane. Officers were on another call when the request came in and were unable to locate the individual when they were free to check.
4:02 p.m.: Information about a civil dispute between a landlord and tenant in the 1000 block of East Street was documented.
4:09 p.m.: A request for a welfare check of a person on Harrison Street was referred to the Jefferson Police Department when it was learned that the person was there and not in Fort Atkinson.
4:17 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue asked to speak with an officer about a person living with them whom they wished to no longer be living there. The officer documented the discussion.
4:33 p.m.: A resident from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive wished to have information about a scam telephone call documented.
5:30 p.m.: A driver struck a tree in the 200 block of Janesville Avenue resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 200 block of Janesville Avenue.
6:08 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive wished to have information about an incident related to a child custody exchange documented.
6:47 p.m.: Someone from the 500 block of North Main Street reported that another person had signed into a school account and made inappropriate comments. The school principal already had been contacted. The information was documented and shared with the police-school liaison officer.
7:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of Monroe Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:35 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a person in the 500 block of Fox Hill Road after the person asked for help from another individual because they were hearing voices.
8:50 p.m.: A person who was unable to reach their children by phone asked that an officer check on them in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive and they were fine.
8:57 p.m.: An officer stood by in the W5700 block of South Ra Lee Drive at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office while deputies responded to a call.
9:26 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive about a harassment complaint.
9:44 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
