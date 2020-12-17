Wednesday, Dec. 16
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, followed up on two 911 calls, performed two crime-prevention services and handled two confidential incidents related to sexual assault and one incident related to an unknown event.
12:44 a.m.: A woman from the 1100 block of McCoy Park Road reported hearing footsteps on her front porch but officers found no one in the area and no footprints in the snow or around the porch.
2:23 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 100 block of Healy Lane.
9:45 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of South Third Street West spoke with an officer about child custody issues.
9:57 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 800 block of Dorian Place to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:46 p.m.: No citations were issued and no injuries were sustained in a three-car pileup at the drive-thru of Burger King in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue involving two Fort Atkinson women, ages 62 and 67, and a 50-year-old Edgerton man. The accident was state-reportable.
1:27 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to request a welfare check of a person who turned out to be a Dodge County resident. The request was turned over to a Dodge County agency.
4:35 p.m.: Officers were asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 500 block of Grove Street who was taken into protective custody.
4:45 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a vehicle whose driver reportedly was all over the road near North Main Street and Sherman Avenue.
5:10 p.m.: A group home client was given a ride by an officer to his home from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street because he was confused about his address.
5:12 p.m.: Information about a tire that fell off a vehicle in the 500 block of North Main Street was documented.
5:33 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive and the person was fine.
5:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1400 block of Stacy Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:14 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive and the person was fine.
8:45 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious person walking near the first block of South Main Street.
