Thursday, Dec. 17
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call, participated in one community policing event, performed one crime prevention service and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
1:14 a.m.: We Energies was notified of a street light in need of repair in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
1:26 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue wished to have information documented.
7:09 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1100 block of Caswell Street.
7:57 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Oak Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:19 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance was paged to assist a resident in the first block of Spry Avenue.
9:23 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 30-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of Mechanic Street and West Sherman Avenue for expired vehicle registration, no front plate and failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:50 a.m.: A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in the 200 block of East Cramer Street for possession of a prescription without a valid doctor’s authorization.
12:21 p.m.: A man from the 200 block of South Third Street East reported scratches to his vehicle. He was provided with an in-house accident report to complete.
1:20 p.m.: A group home client went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report that his ride to take him home from work never showed up. Attempts to reach anyone by phone at the group home were unsuccessful and an officer provided a ride home to the client.
1:38 p.m.: An officer spoke with neighbors in the 100 block of McPherson Street who were having issues among themselves.
1:43 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
7:54 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for defective tail light and registration lamps, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:38 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Jefferson Street reported that someone parked an unknown vehicle in their driveway. An officer checked and found a note taped to the back window advising that the vehicle had run out of gas. The driver returned shortly afterward with gas and moved the vehicle.
9:01 p.m.: An individual requested help with a voucher that was being denied by a hotel in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue. An officer spoke with the manager on duty and the individual was provided with a room.
9:02 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for the odor of gas from inside a building in the 900 block of South Main Street.
11:42 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited in the 200 block of Sinnissippi Drive for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a check by an officer on a suspicious vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.