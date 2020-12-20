Saturday, Dec. 19
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car and followed up on one 911 call.
1:56 a.m.: An officer noticed a Christmas tree in the first block of South Water Street East that had been pushed over and the bolts were bent. The officer will follow up with the agency in charge of the display.
2 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the first block of South Third Street East following a call from an employee at a bar in the area. The vehicle was unoccupied and no further action was taken.
2:26 a.m.: A 33-year-old Janesville man was cited at the intersection of Whitewater and Rockwell avenues for nonregistration of vehicle, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for no front plate, inoperable driver’s side window and incorrect license plates.
3:12 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:09 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue responded to the 400 block of Wilcox Street for a patient who had a pulse but was not breathing.
10:25 a.m.: A female from the 200 block of Adams Street reported that an 18-year-old former boyfriend had locked her in a room. The male was not there when officers arrived and charges are pending.
10:29 a.m.: Someone reported a driver who was backing up a semi in the wrong lane of traffic on the street in 900 block of Whitewater Avenue. The truck was gone when an officer arrived.
11:10 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 400 block of Jefferson Street following a complaint from a woman that a vehicle had been parked in front of her house without being moved since Monday.
5:15 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman in the 1200 block of Talcott Street.
5:18 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 300 block of Monroe Street for a vehicle on fire in the alley.
7:49 p.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on charges for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse/criminal damage to property and domestic abuse/attempted battery following an incident in the 800 block of West Sherman Avenue. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
7:59 p.m.: A driver brought a vehicle to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have the vehicle identification number verified.
10:40 p.m.: An officer stopped a 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and advised him of a complaint that he might be intoxicated. He was not impaired but was warned for improper vehicle registration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.