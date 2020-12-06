Wednesday, Dec. 2
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on six 911 calls, participated in one community policing event and prepared 110 alternate side parking warning letters.
3:18 a.m.: An officer removed an object from the road in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue.
3:19 a.m.: An officer noted a street light out in the 300 block of East Cramer Street and reported it to We Energies.
7:42 a.m.: An officer attempted to serve a warrant to a resident in the 300 block of Grant Street but the resident was unable to be located.
7:47 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 500 block of Hickory Street.
8:51 a.m.: No action was taken on a traffic stop in the 300 block of South Main Street.
9:03 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 55-year-old Fort Atkinson man for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of South Main and Park streets.
9:07 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and no front license plate.
9:22 a.m.: An officer spoke with two youths in the 700 block of Caswell Street following a complaint from a neighbor about fireworks being set off from a neighbor’s deck last night and this morning. The youths owned up to the event and were warned that any future occurrences would result in a citation.
9:45 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft from the 200 block of South Water Street West.
10:15 a.m.: A resident from the 600 block of Adams Street reported a vehicle parked on the street facing the wrong direction. An officer spoke with the owner of the home where the vehicle was parked and they said they would speak with the vehicle owner.
10:44 a.m.: A woman who called the Fort Atkinson Police Department about an issue with her carbon monoxide detector was referred to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department where she was advised to replace the unit as it was several years old. No one in the residence appeared to be ill.
10:48 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of Adams Street.
11:13 a.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Mohawk Court reported a possibly injured hawk in a neighbor’s yard. The resident attempted to call Wildlife in Need but that agency is referring calls to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. An officer spoke with someone from the DNR and arrangements were made for the hawk to be picked up and transported to a rehabilitation location.
12:04 p.m.: The monthly tornado siren test was completed successfully.
1:25 p.m.: A woman from the 800 block of Grove Street reported that her vehicle had been vandalized when someone scratched words into the paint. An officer confirmed that no damage was done. It was found that the woman’s son had written in the dust on the car.
1:52 p.m.: Someone complained about unruly children being left alone in an apartment in the 100 block of North Fourth Street. No one answered the door of the apartment when an officer checked and no noise was detected. The complaint was listed as unfounded at this time.
2:01 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:08 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 900 block of Monroe Street.
3:10 p.m.: A parent wished to have information documented about a failed child custody exchange that was to have taken place at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
4:13 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:48 p.m.: A vehicle repossession company informed officers that it was removing a vehicle from the 1100 block of Erick Street.
5:27 p.m.: Someone reported a possible altercation outside of a residence in the 1200 block of Cheyenne Court. An officer spoke with a woman who provides care for her mother who was trying to walk away from the home. The daughter was directing her mother back into the house. There were no issues.
5:35 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:20 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a woman in the 400 block of Rogers Street whose medical alert was activated. The device was activated accidentally and the woman was fine.
6:23 p.m.: A 55-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of North Main Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration.
6:35 p.m.: A woman went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to inquire about a place to stay for the night, following an argument with her husband. Officers spoke with her and her husband, and she returned home.
7:37 p.m.: A woman from the 200 block of South Main Street spoke with an officer about being harassed by a former employer. The officer spoke with the former employer and advised them to stop texting the woman.
8 p.m.: An officer assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
9:19 p.m.: A man from the 800 block of Banker Road called the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer about issues he was having with his girlfriend. He did not answer his phone when an officer returned the call and the officer left a message.
