Sunday, Dec. 20
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings.
1:17 a.m.: An officer checked on an unoccupied vehicle at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East. Everything appeared to be fine and the officer found no issues.
1:24 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to UW Hospital in Madison.
9:02 a.m.: A resident from the first block of South Water Street East reported a vehicle parked and idling for several hours in the area. An officer found a person sleeping in the car and they assured the officer that they were fine.
10:13 a.m.: Someone reported that a business in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue was cooking without proper ventilation. An officer spoke with the individuals there and advised them that they could not cook there until the proper permits were obtained.
11:10 a.m.: Someone reported a hit-and-run accident to the side of a garage and a traffic sign in the alley next to a home in the 600 block of Barrie Street.
11:26 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for a smoke alarm in the basement of a residence in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
2:44 p.m.: An officer spoke over the phone with a 26-year-old woman in the first block of Spry Avenue after she refused to answer her door following a complaint about a disturbance in her apartment. She mentioned that a puppy had chewed through a cable but there were no other issues.
3:47 p.m.: Officers spoke with a 66-year-old man at Fort Memorial Hospital after he reported that the staff was not allowing him to leave. The staff will handle the issue.
4:32 p.m.: A child was found to have pulled a fire alarm in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded and reset the alarm.
6:35 p.m.: An officer assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop at the intersection of Park Street and Janesville Avenue.
8:36 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a harassment incident in the 500 block of Grant Street.
9:03 p.m.: A resident in the 1300 block of Erick Street was warned about loud bass coming from their home entertainment system following a complaint from a neighbor.
10:22 p.m.: An officer noticed a disabled vehicle on the Robert Street bridge and assisted the owner with contacting Klement Towing to remove it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.