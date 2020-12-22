Monday, Dec. 21
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, performed one crime-prevention service and warned two residents for unshoveled sidewalks.
1:02 a.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with a motorist reportedly driving the wrong way, near State Highways 26 and 106. The sheriff’s office called back shortly thereafter to cancel the officers when the deputies arrived on the scene.
2:39 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 900 block of Grove Street.
7:01 a.m.: A 53-year-old Jefferson man struck a fire hydrant in the 200 block of Hake Street. No citations were issued and the Fort Atkinson Water Department was notified of the incident.
8:13 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 300 block of South Main Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
8:24 a.m.: An officer assisted the owner of a parking lot in the 400 block of McMillen Street in contacting the owner of a vehicle that was parked there.
9:06 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance. The driver also was warned for speeding.
9:54 a.m.: A 34-year-old Waunakee man was cited in the 100 block of Madison Avenue for following too close when he struck a vehicle driven by a 57-year-old Madison woman, resulting in a state-reportable accident. Butch’s Auto Body removed one of the vehicles.
10:09 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified of a street sign that had been knocked over in the 100 block of Madison Avenue.
10:56 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 100 block of North Fourth Street and the person was fine.
11:34 a.m.: An officer checked on a report of a suspicious noise at a residence in the 800 block of East Sherman Avenue and found no indication of anyone being there.
11:37 a.m.: A 69-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 100 block of North Main Street for red light violation.
12:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from Elm Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:34 p.m.: The driver of a truck from Beloit was warned for parking against traffic in the 600 block of Lexington Boulevard.
4:01 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration.
6:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 800 block of Florence Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:19 p.m.: A 46-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and West Rockwell Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for expired vehicle registration. His vehicle was parked.
9:33 p.m.: An officer assisted a Jefferson County deputy with an uncooperative woman at the Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room.
